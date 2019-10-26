News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron's OSCR360 Team Returns from Florida IAI Law Enforcement Conference
By: L-Tron
At the conference, retired crime scene investigator, John Dobies, presented his case study, entitled "How 360-degree Spherical Photography Assisted in a Hunting-Related Shooting Fatality Investigation."
The L-Tron team also spent three days exhibiting, demoing OSCR360, and networking with conference attendees. Julianne Pangal, Marketing Manager at L-Tron, said that a highlight of the conference was testing out OSCR on a mock scene with Broward County Sheriff's Department. Officers were particularly impressed with how well OSCR worked in low-lighting environments.
Next week, L-Tron will return to Florida for training and follow up demos with several departments, including Hollywood PD and Daytona Beach PD. OSCR is currently used in hundreds of agencies across 28+ states (https://www.l-
To learn more about OSCR360, visit https://www.L-
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse