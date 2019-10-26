 
News By Tag
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2019
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
October 2019
313029282726

L-Tron's OSCR360 Team Returns from Florida IAI Law Enforcement Conference

By: L-Tron
 
 
Florida IAI Conference Giveaway Winner
Florida IAI Conference Giveaway Winner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Law Enforcement

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Oct. 31, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron has returned from a successful trip to the 60th Annual Florida IAI Forensic Educational Training Conference in Fort Lauderdale. The largest state-division conference of its kind took place from October 20-23, 2019.

At the conference, retired crime scene investigator, John Dobies, presented his case study, entitled "How 360-degree Spherical Photography Assisted in a Hunting-Related Shooting Fatality Investigation." Dobies is a 30-year environmental conservation veteran with vast investigative experience at both the misdemeanor and felony level.

The L-Tron team also spent three days exhibiting, demoing OSCR360, and networking with conference attendees. Julianne Pangal, Marketing Manager at L-Tron, said that a highlight of the conference was testing out OSCR on a mock scene with Broward County  Sheriff's Department. Officers were particularly impressed with how well OSCR worked in low-lighting environments.

Next week, L-Tron will return to Florida for training and follow up demos with several departments, including Hollywood PD and Daytona Beach PD. OSCR is currently used in hundreds of agencies across 28+ states (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr-is-traveling-the-country) as a system for documenting crime scenes and tying all the digital evidence together in a comprehensive presentation. Agencies such as Austin Police Department, Boston Police Department, and Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office are using OSCR for dozens of applications in addition to crime scenes, including arson investigation, natural disaster documentation, and incident pre-planning.

To learn more about OSCR360, visit https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Technology
Location:Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share