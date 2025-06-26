Follow on Google News
L-Tron to exhibit and attend the NASRO School Safety Conference in Grapevine, TX
By: L-Tron
The NASRO Conference agenda includes educational breakout sessions, NASRO certification courses, networking opportunities, an exhibit hall, and four keynote speakers:
The NASRO organization is committed to the safety of schools and children nationwide, setting "the gold standard in school-based law enforcement training."
Learn more about the 2025 NASRO conference at their website, here (https://www.nasro.org/
About OSCR360
The OSCR360 System aligns with NASRO's mission by assisting school faculty, law enforcement, and first responders with planning, preparing, and training for school emergencies.
Create 360-degree virtual walkthroughs of school buildings, campus athletic facilities (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government organizations to provide purpose-built technology solutions. We are honored to support and work alongside school districts and law enforcement agencies across all 50 states, keeping our school communities safe.
"Your Success is our Purpose."
