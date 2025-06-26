 

L-Tron to exhibit and attend the NASRO School Safety Conference in Grapevine, TX

By: L-Tron
 
GRAPEVINE, Texas - June 30, 2025 - PRLog -- L-Tron will attend the 35th Annual NASRO School Safety Conference at the Gaylord Texan Convention Center. Co-hosted by The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) and the Texas Association of School Resource Officers, the conference takes place July 6–11. Julianne Pangal will represent L-Tron and be available to share the patented OSCR360 system with attendees. Stop by booth 525 to see examples of how OSCR360 is being used for school safety, training and emergency preparedness.

The NASRO Conference agenda includes educational breakout sessions, NASRO certification courses, networking opportunities, an exhibit hall, and four keynote speakers:
  • Robert Almonte, a former U.S. Marshal, will present "Gang Recruiting Under Our Watchful Eyes and the Signs You Might Miss."
  • Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman will present "Safeguarding Our School Communities Against Dangerous Threats."
  • Dr. Bernie James will present "School Safety Leadership in a BTA (Behavioral Threat Assessment) World."
  • Best-selling author Dr. Steve Webb will present "Connecting IS Protecting.

The NASRO organization is committed to the safety of schools and children nationwide, setting "the gold standard in school-based law enforcement training."

Learn more about the 2025 NASRO conference at their website, here (https://www.nasro.org/conference-landing-pages/conference...).

About OSCR360

The OSCR360 System aligns with NASRO's mission by assisting school faculty, law enforcement, and first responders with planning, preparing, and training for school emergencies.

Create 360-degree virtual walkthroughs of school buildings, campus athletic facilities (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-for-special-school-events-...), and reunification sites using OSCR360's specialized software. Use the point of interest feature to identify critical locations and details about the campus, including security fixtures, entries and exits, and medical equipment. OSCR360 also provides an excellent source of tactical awareness training for school resource officers and local first responders.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government organizations to provide purpose-built technology solutions. We are honored to support and work alongside school districts and law enforcement agencies across all 50 states, keeping our school communities safe.

"Your Success is our Purpose."

Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:School Safety Conference
Industry:Technology
Location:Grapevine - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
