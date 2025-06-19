Follow on Google News
L-Tron's OSCR360 Team Member, Andrew McNeill, Published in Fire Scene Magazine
By: L-Tron
Issued quarterly, Fire Scene Magazine is produced by New York State Chapter 23 of the International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI). McNeill's article entitled, "Spherical Photography for Small Spaces" is featured in the Fall 2024 issue on pages 22-23.
"Photography tops the list of critical skills needed for a successful investigation,"
McNeill's article discusses how the technology behind spherical photography makes a world of difference when investigating small spaces, like crawl spaces, attics, half bathrooms, vehicle interiors, and vehicle undercarriages.
The OSCR360 system is useful for these types of investigations, as well as documenting spaces unsafe for human entry due to fire or damage. McNeill's article includes examples of photographs from several live scenes he documented using his OSCR360 capture kit.
OSCR360 provides additional context and location data within burnt-out environments. The software allows investigators to note the precise location of each piece of evidence and allows users to connect and organize all additional digital evidence. The OSCR360 System is excellent at visually depicting point of origin, ignition sources, burn patterns, and other critical details.
About L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly provided equipment and software to public safety and government agencies for over two decades. We support a variety of public safety-related educational events and non-profit organizations and are proud to provide 24/7/365 support for our OSCR360 clients. Your Success is our Purpose!
