L-Tron to Exhibit and Attend the 50th Annual Traffic Records Forum in Boston, MA
By: L-Tron
The Traffic Records Forum will include educational sessions, roundtable discussions, workshops, and an exhibit hall, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn, network, and share their experiences. Dozens of topics are scheduled to be addressed this year, including motorcycle safety, capturing and enhancing traffic data, crash patterns and analysis, risky driving behaviors, crash injury severity, teen drivers, electronic ticketing, and more.
For more information on the conference, visit: https://www.atsip.org/
About OSCR360
L-Tron's patented OSCR360 System captures 360-degree spherical images and incorporates additional digital evidence to create a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of any scene. OSCR360 is a highly effective tool for portraying driver's perspective, documenting cramped vehicle interiors and undercarriages, and getting an aerial view of a scene.
About the 4910LR Driver's License Scanner
L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-
Built with ergonomics in mind, the 4910LR is designed similarly to a radio mic and securely stows in the patrol vehicle with the 4910LR Magnetic Mount (https://www.l-
L-Tron is Proud to Back the Blue
L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government agencies across all 50 states for over two decades. We are proud to provide technology for electronic citations, accident reporting, crash investigations, and more. Our public safety clients receive exceptional customer service and our 100% quality promise. "Your Success is our Purpose."
