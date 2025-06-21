 

L-Tron to Exhibit and Attend the 50th Annual Traffic Records Forum in Boston, MA

By: L-Tron
 
BOSTON - June 26, 2025 - PRLog -- L-Tron will be attending and exhibiting at the 50th annual ATSIP (Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals) Traffic Records Forum at the Boston Marriott Copley Place from July 6th - 8th 2025. Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron President and CEO, will be present to demo the company's patented OSCR360 system and the 4910LR Driver's License Reader.

The Traffic Records Forum will include educational sessions, roundtable discussions, workshops, and an exhibit hall, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn, network, and share their experiences. Dozens of topics are scheduled to be addressed this year, including motorcycle safety, capturing and enhancing traffic data, crash patterns and analysis, risky driving behaviors, crash injury severity, teen drivers, electronic ticketing, and more.

For more information on the conference, visit: https://www.atsip.org/trf/

About OSCR360

L-Tron's patented OSCR360 System captures 360-degree spherical images and incorporates additional digital evidence to create a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of any scene. OSCR360 is a highly effective tool for portraying driver's perspective, documenting cramped vehicle interiors and undercarriages, and getting an aerial view of a scene.

About the 4910LR Driver's License Scanner

L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-tron.com/4910Lr-demo) is designed to facilitate efficient and accurate traffic stops, reducing the time officers spend in harm's way on the roadside. With the 4910LR, officers can quickly auto-populate data from driver's licenses and vehicle registration barcodes into ticketing and reporting software to prevent illegibility, typos, and resulting ticket dismissals – all in a fraction of the time it takes to write a manual citation.

Built with ergonomics in mind, the 4910LR is designed similarly to a radio mic and securely stows in the patrol vehicle with the 4910LR Magnetic Mount (https://www.l-tron.com/magnetic-mount-4910lr). L-Tron will also be speaking with attendees about new patrol vehicle equipment we currently have in development to address the future of traffic stops and officer safety.

L-Tron is Proud to Back the Blue

L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government agencies across all 50 states for over two decades. We are proud to provide technology for electronic citations, accident reporting, crash investigations, and more. Our public safety clients receive exceptional customer service and our 100% quality promise. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement Conference
Industry:Technology
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
