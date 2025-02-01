Follow on Google News
Chuckie F. Mahoney Memorial Foundation Awards 2025-26 School Grants
Annual Grant Program Invests $28,000 to Improve Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Programs in Pennsylvania Schools
The Chuckie F. Mahoney Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower students and parents with mental health resources and education.
Each year, the Foundation awards grants to help schools provide more robust mental health resources for students. The Foundation increased the amount of its school grants from $3,000 to $3,500 this school year and expanded the grant program from a western Pennsylvania focus to all school systems in Pennsylvania to help more schools serve more students in the wake of federal budget cuts.
Winners for the 2025-26 school year are: Luzerne IU 18, Blackhawk School District, Franklin Regional School District, Beaver Valley IU, Monessen City School District, Mt Pleasant Area School District, Windber Area School District and Big Beaver Falls Area School District.
"There's nothing more satisfying than seeing our work bring needed resources to classrooms and directly benefit students and school personnel," said Foundation President Charles "Chal" Mahoney. "We're pleased to open this program to all school districts in Pennsylvania this year to help kids across the state build confidence and learn coping strategies to improve their mental health."
Chal and his wife, Debi, created the Chuckie F. Mahoney Memorial Foundation to help others by sharing their personal experience losing their son to suicide. Chuckie F. Mahoney was a dean's list student at Allegheny College who dreamed of becoming a child advocate lawyer. Through the Foundation's work to help schools improve students' mental health, combat depression and remove the stigma for seeking help, Chuckie's legacy of assisting children endures.
Established as a college scholarship program in 2002, the Foundation has grown into a regional resource for students, parents and schools. The Foundation supports the Allegheny Health Network Chill Project, sponsoring its annual School-Based Behavioral Health & Wellness Conference which brings valuable mental health training to school personnel. It's also a proud sponsor of the UPMC-Washington Hospital Teen Outreach program at Burgettstown Area School District, Chuckie's alma mater.
Whether turning out for the NAMI Keystone Pa walk, hosting an informational display at the Pittsburgh Pirate's Mental Health Action Game or supporting the efforts of local charities and food banks, the Foundation works to raise awareness of mental health issues and educate the public on the warning signs of suicide.
About the Chuckie F. Mahoney Memorial Foundation
Founded by parents grappling with profound loss and unanswered questions following their child's suicide, the Chuckie F. Mahoney Memorial Foundation provides resources, education and financial support for programs to improve mental health and combat depression. Openly sharing their personal story of a preventable tragedy, founders Chal and Debi Mahoney promote transparent discussions about mental health and suicide. The Foundation has given more than $450,000 in scholarships and grants to equip schools with training and resources to educate parents and students and remove the stigma for seeking help. For more information, visit http://www.chuckiefmahoney.org
