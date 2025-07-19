Follow on Google News
OSCR360 team to attend the 2025 National School Safety Conference in Las Vegas, NV
L-Tron will exhibit at and attend the 2025 National School Safety Conference, which will be held at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas from July 28 – August 1.
By: L-Tron
About the 2025 National School Safety Conference
This year's conference offers breakout sessions that address the full spectrum of school safety and security matters. Additionally, there are certification courses for aspiring school resource officers, school police chiefs, and school safety directors.
Five keynote presentations are scheduled, including:
The exhibit hall will be open from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on July 28 and 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on July 29. Demos of OSCR360 will be available during those times for school safety stakeholders who are interested in training on, planning, and preparing for emergency scenarios.
To discover more about the 2025 National School Safety Conference, please visit their website
OSCR360 for Schools
OSCR360
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with government and public safety agencies to provide purpose-built technology solutions with outstanding service and support. We proudly support schools, first responders, and communities in the pursuit of safety and security. "Your Success is our Purpose!"
