July 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Follow on Google News

OSCR360 team to attend the 2025 National School Safety Conference in Las Vegas, NV

L-Tron will exhibit at and attend the 2025 National School Safety Conference, which will be held at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas from July 28 – August 1.
By: L-Tron
 
LAS VEGAS - July 23, 2025 - PRLog -- For 21 years, the National School Safety conference has offered professional development opportunities to school administrators, resource officers, school security teams, law enforcement executives, emergency managers, and other school safety stakeholders. This year, Julianne Pangal will attend the conference, showcasing L-Tron's patented OSCR360 System for School Safety and Emergency Preparedness in booth #216.

About the 2025 National School Safety Conference

This year's conference offers breakout sessions that address the full spectrum of school safety and security matters. Additionally, there are certification courses for aspiring school resource officers, school police chiefs, and school safety directors.

Five keynote presentations are scheduled, including:
  • The Covenant School Tragedy: The Nashville Mass Shooting Event from the Officer's Perspective
  • Understanding and Managing your Behavioral Threat Assessment Protocol in Schools
  • Dark Nights of the Soul: When Terror Hits
  • What We Should Have Learned from Past School Shootings and Violent Incidents but Didn't
  • Navigating the Storm: Re-Emergence of Violent Street Gangs and Threat Groups and their Impact on our Schools and Communities

The exhibit hall will be open from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on July 28 and 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on July 29. Demos of OSCR360 will be available during those times for school safety stakeholders who are interested in training on, planning, and preparing for emergency scenarios.

To discover more about the 2025 National School Safety Conference, please visit their website (http://schoolsafety911.org/schoolsafety/).

OSCR360 for Schools

OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/schools) is a planning, training and preparation tool for schools. The system creates virtual walkthroughs of school campuses and reunification sites, incorporating key points of interest such as entryways and exits, medical equipment, and safety/security features. OSCR360 projects are shareable, allowing seamless collaboration between schools and first responders. Safety teams can work together as they train and plan for emergencies, after-school and extracurricular events, post-incident reunifications and more.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with government and public safety agencies to provide purpose-built technology solutions with outstanding service and support. We proudly support schools, first responders, and communities in the pursuit of safety and security. "Your Success is our Purpose!"

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:School Safety
Industry:Education
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
