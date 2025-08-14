Follow on Google News
DK Baseball Clinics Honors Carole Ann Baer of Massachusetts with Legacy Edition Tribute Bat
Bay State's Carole Ann Baer Named First-Ever Legacy Edition Tribute Recipient from Massachusetts; To Be Honored at Fenway Park with the Legacy Bat
Where Every Child Belongs: Carole Ann Baer's Baseball Legacy Nationally Recognized
Sudbury, MA — DK Baseball Clinics is pleased to announce Carole Ann Baer as the 18th recipient of the Legacy Edition Tribute Bat, a ceremonial honor recognizing individuals whose quiet perseverance and visionary spirit have transformed lives through the game of baseball.
In a heartfelt interview with DKBC Communications Director Mischeal Steinert, Carole Ann reflected on the founding and evolution of the Challenger League in Sudbury, Massachusetts—
"My son was a standout athlete," Carole Ann shared. "Watching his love for sports made me think—why shouldn't every child have that chance? I saw a piece on the Miracle League and knew we could do something similar in Sudbury."
Supported by Sudbury Little League, the Challenger League has flourished for over 20 years, offering inclusive baseball experiences, fostering team spirit, and building a community rooted in compassion and joy. Carole Ann, known affectionately as the league's Commissioner, has led the program with humility and resilience—even through personal loss.
"It's more than just baseball," Baer said. "It's movement, confidence, and friendship. Parents tell me their kids look forward to every game. That means everything."
The league's impact extends beyond the diamond. Through partnerships with the Boston Red Sox, players have enjoyed unforgettable experiences—
Mischeal Steinert, whose own family has been touched by disability, emphasized the emotional depth of Carole Ann's work:
"Programs like this remind us that every child deserves to be seen, celebrated, and included. Carole Ann's legacy is not just in the games played—it's in the lives changed."
The nomination for Carole Ann's Legacy Bat came from Tim McCullough, whose son Matthew has thrived in the Challenger League. His words, read during the interview, underscored the profound gratitude felt by families across Sudbury:
"Carole Ann has kept this league going for 20 years despite personal challenges. She deserves recognition for her tireless efforts and the joy she's brought to so many."
Upcoming Presentation & Community Celebration
The Legacy Edition Tribute Bat will be presented to Carole Ann Baer on September 17th at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, by DK Baseball Clinics Legacy Edition Program Advisor Tim McCullough and his son, Matt McCullough, a long time participant in the Sudbury Challenger League. The ceremony will honor Carole Ann's enduring legacy and the profound impact she has made on countless lives through the game of baseball.
Press Contact
For press or media affairs, please contact DKBC Communications Director Mischeal Steinert at: mischeal@dkbaseballclinics.com.
For more information on the Legacy Edition Tribute Bat program, upcoming events, or to learn how you can nominate an individual for the program, visit the official website for DK Baseball Clinics.
Media Contact
Wes Hazlett
wwhazlett2771@
