L-Tron to Attend and Present at the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, FL
By: L-Tron
About the Annual IAI (International Association for Identification)
The annual IAI Conference attracts investigators, detectives, forensics specialists, fingerprint analysts and experts in the law enforcement and criminal justice fields. This year's conference will offer educational, professional development, and networking opportunities including lectures, workshops, panel discussions, technology exhibits, and a 5K/fun run event.
The L-Tron team will be sharing OSCR360 with conference attendees. OSCR360 captures, stores, organizes and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees, connecting each piece of digital evidence to where it was discovered. An OSCR360 (https://www.l-
IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and Deputy Sheriff (Ret.) Andrew McNeill has decades of experience investigating crime scenes and testifying as an expert witness in court. His presentation will discuss the intricacies of documenting a wide range of environments without disturbing evidence. McNeill's talk will specifically explore confined spaces, as he explains how to use spherical photography to capture every detail of the scene, while also providing locational context for close-up evidence photographs.
About L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly partnered with law enforcement and government agencies for over two decades, offering purpose-built technology solutions and unparalleled service. We are proud to back the blue and support law enforcement across the country.
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
