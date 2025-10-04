Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
"My MIND is FINE" Women's Conference Brings Healing, Growth, & Empowerment to Oak Lawn
Growth & Guidance Counseling Services brings a powerful day of mental, emotional, and financial empowerment to women at the Hilton Oak Lawn, with expert speakers, CEUs for professionals, and dynamic breakout sessions.
By: Growth & Guidance Counseling Services
This one-day women's conference is designed to empower attendees with practical tools for emotional healing, mental clarity, and personal growth. The event will also offer CEUs for licensed professionals, free food and drinks, gift raffles, and access to dynamic speakers from the mental health, nonprofit, and financial sectors.
"This is more than just a conference,"
Expert Speakers & Topics
The event will feature four dynamic speakers, each delivering a unique perspective on mindset, growth, and healing:
Ticket Details
This event is ideal for therapists, educators, community leaders, caregivers, and any woman looking to realign her mindset and walk into her purpose with confidence and support.
About Growth & Guidance Counseling Services
Founded by Jalinia Logan, Growth Guidance Counseling Services is committed to providing holistic mental health care, mindset education, and community-based healing for individuals of all walks of life. Through clinical services, events, and advocacy, the organization supports both professional and personal growth rooted in compassion and empowerment.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jelisa Raquel - Publicist | PR@mediagirlsontour.com
📞 312-678-1822 | 888-464-6177 (Support Team)
📧 support@growthguidancecounseling.com
📍 Hilton Oak Lawn – 9333 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
📅 October 4, 2025
🌐 https://growthguidancecounselingservices.com
Media Contact
Jelisa Raquel
pr@mediagirlsontour.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse