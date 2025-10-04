 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oak Lawn
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2025
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

"My MIND is FINE" Women's Conference Brings Healing, Growth, & Empowerment to Oak Lawn

Growth & Guidance Counseling Services brings a powerful day of mental, emotional, and financial empowerment to women at the Hilton Oak Lawn, with expert speakers, CEUs for professionals, and dynamic breakout sessions.
By: Growth & Guidance Counseling Services
 
 
Flyergrowth Guidancecontentflyer Savethedate Revis
Flyergrowth Guidancecontentflyer Savethedate Revis
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Aug. 18, 2025 - PRLog -- Growth & Guidance Counseling Services, under the leadership of mental health professional Jalinia Logan, MSW, LCSW, CCATP, LPN, is proud to host the "My MIND is FINE: Women's Mindset Mastery Conference" on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Hilton Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

This one-day women's conference is designed to empower attendees with practical tools for emotional healing, mental clarity, and personal growth. The event will also offer CEUs for licensed professionals, free food and drinks, gift raffles, and access to dynamic speakers from the mental health, nonprofit, and financial sectors.

"This is more than just a conference," says Logan. "It's a movement to help women understand that mental and emotional health should be affirmed, not overlooked. Our mindset shapes our future."

Expert Speakers & Topics

The event will feature four dynamic speakers, each delivering a unique perspective on mindset, growth, and healing:
  • Jalinia Logan, LCSW-CCATP, LPNMental & Psychological Education: Understanding how thoughts impact behavior, and learning how to manage actions for healing.

  • Dr. Tracie Duncan, CEO of EmpowerMe Professional Services – Mindset Development, building life principles with our thoughts: Is it a lie or the truth?, reducing catastrophizing, and building a resilient mindset.

  • Anjanette White, Executive Director of Precious Rubies – Positive Affirmations, Emotional Healing of the Mind: Exploring internal wounds and the pathway to mental freedom.

  • Mary Douglas, CPA, CEO of MND Accounting – Mindset & Money Management: A look at financial literacy through the lens of healing and personal empowerment.

Conference Highlights
  • CEUs available for licensed professionals

  • Breakout sessions including: "Help Me Tell My Story," "The Way I See Myself," and "I'm All Alone and No One Understands"

  • Emceed by Dr. Mia Jorie Washington
  • Free food, drinks, gifts, and parking

  • Guided materials and educational takeaways

  • Safe space for community, healing, and reflection


Ticket Details
  • Early Bird Special: $85

  • General Admission: $100

  • VIP Admission: $120 (15 minute Q&A session with the speakers, premium seating, swag bag, and early entry)

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite: Purchase Tickets Here (https://bit.ly/GAGEVENT)

This event is ideal for therapists, educators, community leaders, caregivers, and any woman looking to realign her mindset and walk into her purpose with confidence and support.

About Growth & Guidance Counseling Services

Founded by Jalinia Logan, Growth Guidance Counseling Services is committed to providing holistic mental health care, mindset education, and community-based healing for individuals of all walks of life. Through clinical services, events, and advocacy, the organization supports both professional and personal growth rooted in compassion and empowerment.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jelisa Raquel - Publicist | PR@mediagirlsontour.com
📞 312-678-1822 | 888-464-6177 (Support Team)
📧 support@growthguidancecounseling.com
📍 Hilton Oak Lawn – 9333 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
📅 October 4, 2025
🌐 https://growthguidancecounselingservices.com

Media Contact
Jelisa Raquel
pr@mediagirlsontour.com
End
Source:Growth & Guidance Counseling Services
Email:***@mediagirlsontour.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health
Industry:Health
Location:Oak Lawn - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Media Girls Network News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 18, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share