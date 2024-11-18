 

L-Tron to Exhibit at ALERRT Emergency Response Conference in San Marcos, TX

By: L-Tron
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Nov. 22, 2024 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team will attend the 2024 ALERRT Emergency Response Conference in San Marcos, TX from December 2nd – December 5th. The annual event will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center. As the only conference of its kind in the United States, ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) focuses on providing tools and education for an integrated response to active shooter and attack events. L-Tron's Julianne Pangal will be available throughout the conference to share the OSCR360 System with attendees.

The ALERRT Conference

The ALERRT Conference is geared toward first responders, emergency management, community leaders, school administration, and hospital staff. General session speakers will include Dr. Tania Glenn, a leading national clinician specializing in the treatment of PTSD for first responders and veterans, and Max Schachter, a nationally recognized school safety advocate and founder of Safe Schools for Alex. With over three dozen additional guest speakers and trainers, the conference will provide numerous educational, networking, training, and TCOLE credit opportunities.

Though L-Tron has attended dozens of conferences for first responders and school emergency preparedness, this will be the company's first time attending the ALERRT Conference.

OSCR360 for Emergency Response Training

L-Tron's patented OSCR360 System helps first responders and schools prepare for any type of emergency scenario (https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/oscr360-partners-wit...). OSCR360 plays a pivotal role in creating, organizing, collaborating on, presenting and communicating emergency plans. The System also provides countless in-house training opportunities for first responders and other stakeholders.

Users are able to document school buildings, create emergency plans and walk any safety team members through various training scenarios and tabletop exercises. L-Tron has collaborated with government and public safety agencies nationwide for over 20 years, providing purpose-built technology solutions from their input and feedback. We are proud to support first responders, school districts and emergency management teams in the pursuit of school safety and security. We provide exceptional customer service and individualized training and support. "Your Success is our Purpose."

To discover more about the conference, and to register, please visit the ALERRT Conference (https://www.alerrtconference.org/) website.

Source:L-Tron
