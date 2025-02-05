Follow on Google News
L-Tron welcomes Senator Pam Helming to their Victor, NY Office
By: L-Tron
L-Tron CEO Trevor DiMarco shared how schools are using the OSCR360 System to train their staff and coordinate efforts with outside agencies, like law enforcement and emergency responders. Senator Helming was particularly interested in seeing how OSCR360 can improve school safety and be a useful tool for safety planning and tabletop exercises. The pair discussed the overall level of preparation in schools across the country.
"Many simply aren't ready for the worst," said DiMarco. DiMarco reiterated how the OSCR System can help bridge that readiness gap by making it easy to document and share plans for every type of emergency, from fires and chemical spills to active threats and more.
As Helming's visit continued, the pair toured the office, stopping for a closer look at L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Scanner, a purpose-built tool that L-Tron supplies to thousands of law enforcement agencies all over the country.
"These [4910s] have been a game changer for your regular traffic stop," said DiMarco. "They've made the whole thing faster, and frankly safer, for everyone involved." He went on to explain how L-Tron brings that same efficiency to other industries, including manufacturing, automotive and healthcare. L-Tron's in-house engineering team supports a wide range of companies by customizing existing products or developing complete technology solutions to meet their needs.
The Senator, known for her expertise in local businesses, asked insightful questions regarding L-Tron's capabilities given its size and location in Ontario County. DiMarco responded from the heart, expressing great pride in his team and what they can do to improve public safety and optimize workflow processes in the public and private sectors.
"It was an honor to host Senator Helming at L-Tron," DiMarco said. "We truly appreciate the time and attention she paid our team, as well as her desire to learn more about our mission to improve school safety. Her dedication to New York State communities is evident."
About OSCR360
The OSCR360 System quickly and effectively captures locations on campus, automatically storing and organizing the photos sequentially within a sharable OSCR360 project. Users are also able to document any key Points of Interest across a school campus or space.
Discover more about OSCR360: L-tron.com/OSCR360
About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron has been a New York State business for 50 years, partnering with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their voices. "Your Success is our Purpose."
