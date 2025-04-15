Arkansas Joins Social Work Compact, Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Across State Lines

By: NASW Arkansas

Expand access to care by allowing multistate-licensed social workers to practice in Arkansas.

Support telehealth services across state lines.

Promote continuity of care for clients who relocate or receive cross-border services.

Ease licensure transitions for military families and professionals who move frequently.

Ensure public safety through shared interstate licensure and disciplinary records.

-- In a landmark move to improve access to mental health care and expand professional opportunities, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed House Bill 1712 into law on April 16, 2025, making Arkansas the 26th state to join the Social Work Licensure Compact. This pivotal legislation—spearheaded by the National Association of Social Workers Arkansas Chapter (NASW Arkansas) and sponsored by Representative Joey Carr and Senator Jamie Scott—passed with strong bipartisan support in both chambers of the Arkansas General Assembly."This compact is a long-term solution to barriers that limit access to mental health and social services across our state," said Haleigh Trotter, LCSW, Board President of NASW Arkansas. "It increases the reach of qualified professionals, reduces licensure burdens, and ensures that social workers can provide uninterrupted care—whether in person or via telehealth."Social workers are the largest group of mental health providers in Arkansas and across the nation. Yet, workforce shortages persist—particularly in rural and underserved communities. The current patchwork of state-specific licensing requirements prevents many social workers from practicing across state lines, even when their qualifications are identical."This is a game-changer for Arkansas," said Holly Barron, Executive Director of NASW Arkansas. "The compact addresses critical workforce shortages, improves access in underserved areas, and supports families who need care that moves with them."The Social Work Licensure Compact will:"This compact is not only good policy—it's people-focused,"said Jeremy Stark, LCSW, a NASW Arkansas board member and administrator at one of the state's largest health centers. "Our clinic serves clients in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. This compact will eliminate unnecessary delays, cut red tape, and allow our social workers to focus on what matters most—supporting clients."The success of HB1712 is a testament to coordinated advocacy. NASW Arkansas organized a statewide campaign that included legislative testimony, grassroots outreach, and public education.Haley Vincent, NASW Arkansas board member, emphasized in her testimony: "Forty-nine percent of Arkansans with mental illness go untreated. The compact increases workforce mobility, promotes continuity of care, and ensures faster access to help during times of crisis."Dr. Christiane Long, LCSW and an NASW Arkansas board member, also testified in support: "By reducing licensure barriers, we can respond more swiftly to crises—especially during natural disasters like the EF3 tornado that devastated parts of Arkansas in 2023."The Social Work Licensure Compact was developed by the Council of State Governments, in collaboration with the Association of Social Work Boards, NASW, and the U.S. Department of Defense.Per the implementation timeline, the next step is for Arkansas to appoint a representative to the Social Work Licensure Compact Commission, which will oversee the compact's rollout. Multistate licenses are expected to be available by late 2026, once the Commission finalizes the necessary infrastructure.NASW Arkansas represents over 4,200 licensed social workers statewide and more than 600 dues-paying members. The chapter promotes social justice, supports continuing education, and advocates for policy change to improve lives and strengthen communities.Executive Director, NASW Arkansas501.663.0658hbarron.naswar@socialworkers.org