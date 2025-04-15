Follow on Google News
Arkansas Joins Social Work Compact, Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Across State Lines
By: NASW Arkansas
"This compact is a long-term solution to barriers that limit access to mental health and social services across our state," said Haleigh Trotter, LCSW, Board President of NASW Arkansas. "It increases the reach of qualified professionals, reduces licensure burdens, and ensures that social workers can provide uninterrupted care—whether in person or via telehealth."
Improving Access, Supporting Families, and Streamlining Care
Social workers are the largest group of mental health providers in Arkansas and across the nation. Yet, workforce shortages persist—particularly in rural and underserved communities. The current patchwork of state-specific licensing requirements prevents many social workers from practicing across state lines, even when their qualifications are identical.
"This is a game-changer for Arkansas," said Holly Barron, Executive Director of NASW Arkansas. "The compact addresses critical workforce shortages, improves access in underserved areas, and supports families who need care that moves with them."
The Social Work Licensure Compact will:
Arkansas Leadership and Testimony
The success of HB1712 is a testament to coordinated advocacy. NASW Arkansas organized a statewide campaign that included legislative testimony, grassroots outreach, and public education.
Haley Vincent, NASW Arkansas board member, emphasized in her testimony: "Forty-nine percent of Arkansans with mental illness go untreated. The compact increases workforce mobility, promotes continuity of care, and ensures faster access to help during times of crisis."
Dr. Christiane Long, LCSW and an NASW Arkansas board member, also testified in support: "By reducing licensure barriers, we can respond more swiftly to crises—especially during natural disasters like the EF3 tornado that devastated parts of Arkansas in 2023."
What's Next? Compact Implementation Timeline
The Social Work Licensure Compact was developed by the Council of State Governments, in collaboration with the Association of Social Work Boards, NASW, and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Per the implementation timeline, the next step is for Arkansas to appoint a representative to the Social Work Licensure Compact Commission, which will oversee the compact's rollout. Multistate licenses are expected to be available by late 2026, once the Commission finalizes the necessary infrastructure.
About NASW Arkansas
NASW Arkansas represents over 4,200 licensed social workers statewide and more than 600 dues-paying members. The chapter promotes social justice, supports continuing education, and advocates for policy change to improve lives and strengthen communities.
Media Contact:
Holly Barron
Executive Director, NASW Arkansas
501.663.0658
hbarron.naswar@
www.naswar.socialworkers.org
