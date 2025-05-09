Follow on Google News
German Midfield veteran on the move to Orlando?
Orlando City emerges as a strong contender for the German midfielder's services
By: FloNews24
Orlando City: The First Club to Be Mentioned – and for Good Reason
The recent buzz around Orlando City SC as a possible landing spot for Wanitzek makes sense on multiple levels. The Florida-based club has a history of targeting experienced European players, particularly those with leadership qualities, which is exactly what Wanitzek brings to the table. Since joining Karlsruher SC in 2017, Wanitzek has been a key figure in the team's midfield and was appointed captain in 2024. His ability to control the game, his passing accuracy, and his leadership make him an ideal fit for a team like Orlando, which is looking to bolster its midfield and add experience to its squad.
Wanitzek himself had previously stated in an interview with baden.fm (April 2024): "I want to take the next step in my career and experience a new league and different playing styles." The prospect of joining MLS, especially with the financial incentives involved, could be exactly what the German playmaker is looking for at this stage of his career.
Why Orlando – and Why It Makes Sense
A key factor in this potential move is the Discovery Rights system used in MLS. This mechanism allows MLS clubs to secure exclusive negotiation rights for players who are not yet under contract with a team in the league. If another team wants to sign that player, they would need to either negotiate with the club holding the rights or pay a fee to acquire those rights. This system adds another layer of complexity to the transfer process.
What makes this case particularly interesting is that many MLS teams have publicly disclosed their Discovery Rights lists, allowing fans and media to see which players clubs have identified as potential targets. If an MLS team has indeed secured the Discovery Rights to Wanitzek, that would narrow the list of potential suitors down to only a few clubs – and Orlando City stands out as one of the most likely candidates. The club has a history of using the Discovery Rights system to acquire European talent, particularly experienced midfielders who can contribute immediately. According to sources familiar with the situation, Orlando City is now one of the frontrunners for Wanitzek.
In addition, Marco Pašalić, a former youth player for Karlsruher SC, has been with Orlando City since early 2025. While Pašalić and Wanitzek never played together at Karlsruhe, the presence of another player with ties to the club could make the transition to Orlando easier for Wanitzek, should the move come to fruition.
