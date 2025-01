L-Tron Announces New Partnership with Printronix Auto ID

The company is excited to expand upon their label and print offerings.

By: L-Tron

Media Contact

info@l-tron.com

End

-- L-Tron is pleased to announce a new partnership with TSC Printronix Auto ID. TSC Printronix is a world-class barcode and RFID label printer provider. L-Tron is now authorized to sell TSC Printronix thermal printers, labels and supplies. This further expands upon their already extensive printing and labeling portfolio.The TSC Printronix Auto ID partnership reaffirms L-Tron's longtime standing as a leading AIDC and industrial printing supplier and enhances the company's wide range of product and solutions offerings.TSC Printronix Auto ID has developed thermal printers since 1991, expanding their capabilities with the acquisitions of Printronix Auto ID in 2016 and Diversified Label Solutions in 2019. The company now develops and manufactures a wide range of thermal printing hardware and supplies for industries around the globe.L-Tron sales team member, Gary Seiko, shares, "Our new strategic partnership with TSC Printronix gives us a more comprehensive product offering for our clients by complementing their existing I.T. infrastructures or new I.T. product refreshes."The L-Tron team is highly knowledgeable about printing labels and supplies ( https://www.l- tron.com/hidden- costs-of-barcode- printing-s... ), including TSC Printronix products, operating with the understanding that barcoding and RFID needs can vary widely from customer to customer. With a team well-versed in industry knowledge and business regulations, L-Tron is skilled at identifying the best printing solution for a wide variety of applications, including challenging, custom requirements.For 50 years, L-Tron ( https://www.L- Tron.com ) has specialized in world-class data capture hardware and software for the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and public sector industries. The company's mission is to truly understand a client's workflow challenges and collaborate with them to find a cost-effective solution. L-Tron is proud to be ISO:9001 certified and believes in their 100% quality promise. Operating under the motto, "Your Success is our Purpose," the L-Tron team is pleasant, proactive and passionate about providing service, support, and product excellence.