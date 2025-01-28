Follow on Google News
L-Tron Announces New Partnership with Printronix Auto ID
The company is excited to expand upon their label and print offerings.
By: L-Tron
The TSC Printronix Auto ID partnership reaffirms L-Tron's longtime standing as a leading AIDC and industrial printing supplier and enhances the company's wide range of product and solutions offerings.
TSC Printronix Auto ID has developed thermal printers since 1991, expanding their capabilities with the acquisitions of Printronix Auto ID in 2016 and Diversified Label Solutions in 2019. The company now develops and manufactures a wide range of thermal printing hardware and supplies for industries around the globe.
L-Tron sales team member, Gary Seiko, shares, "Our new strategic partnership with TSC Printronix gives us a more comprehensive product offering for our clients by complementing their existing I.T. infrastructures or new I.T. product refreshes."
