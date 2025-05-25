 

L-Tron Returns from Successful 2025 IACP Technology Conference

By: L-Tron
 
INDIANAPOLIS - May 29, 2025 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Technology Conference. The annual conference was held May 5-7 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The L-Tron Team had the opportunity to network with law enforcement, discover more about the latest developments in law enforcement technology, and demo the 4910LR Driver's License Reader and OSCR360 System.

L-Tron's Lloyd Patterson attended the IACP conference for the first time this year. He shared, "It was fascinating to see the technology side of police work, including the numerous devices and systems that work behind the scenes to assist law enforcement as they carry on their day-to-day operations. While some of the technology may not be as flashy as sirens, vehicles and tactical equipment, the software and computer products are a vital backbone that support departments in all their critical operations and functions."

"It was also exciting to hear so much positive feedback on how great our 4910LR Driver's License Scanners are," Patterson continued. "Multiple times I heard officers say, 'That's the scanner in my car. I love it!'"

For more information about the IACP Conference and the IACP organization, please visit theiacp.org (https://www.theiacp.org/about-iacp).

About L-Tron's Ecitation Offerings:

Designed solely for the patrol vehicle environment, L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader allows officers to complete electronic ticketing and accident reporting efficiently and accurately. Officer feedback has helped make the 4910LR what it is today, from its ergonomic form factor to the creation of the Magnetic Mount add-on accessory. L-Tron is proud to offer a full range of eCitation (https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/the-ultimate-ecitati...) equipment and in-car accessories.

Meet OSCR360

Conference attendees confirmed law enforcement agencies are utilizing the patented OSCR360 to assist with crime and crash investigations, school documentation, officer training and more. OSCR360 captures, stores, organizes, and presents every detail of a scene in 360-degrees. Then, users create a virtual walkthrough for investigations, courtroom presentation, safety planning, and training.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has collaborated with law enforcement agencies to provide purpose-built technology. The input and feedback from our public safety partners has played an essential role in the development of the 4910LR and OSCR360. We proudly support the law enforcement community through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and our 100% quality service and technical support.

"Your Success is our Purpose."

