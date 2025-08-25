News By Tag
Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company Lists Gold-Backed Stablecoin "Dominus Aurum" (DRAU)
St. Crown Industrial Loan Company is a privately held financial institution specializing in innovative banking solutions, strategic capital structuring, and digital asset integration.
August 28, 2025 – Los Angeles , CA— Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company today announces the official launch of the Dominus Aurum Token (symbol: DRAU ), a gold-backed stablecoin pegged to one-tenth (1/10) of the live spot price of gold. DRAU is now live and trading exclusively on the Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, marking a major step in merging traditional asset-backed finance with decentralized financial innovation.
The Dominus Aurum Token (Latin for "Master of Gold") provides investors and institutions with digital access to the value of gold in fractionalized form. Each DRAU token reflects one-tenth of the spot market value of gold, backed by verified reserves held by Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company. This model ensures accessibility, liquidity, and trust while preserving the intrinsic stability of the world's oldest store of value.
"DRAU combines the reliability of gold with the innovation of blockchain,"
The Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, the exclusive trading venue for DRAU, was built to meet institutional standards for compliance, security, and liquidity. By combining the safeguards of traditional banking with decentralized financial capabilities, the exchange ensures both transparency and efficiency in trading. Additional tokenized assets will be introduced on the platform in the near future.
Key Features of the Dominus Aurum Token (DRAU):
● Gold-Backed:
● Fractional Access: Lower entry point makes gold-backed assets more accessible.
● Stable & Transparent:
● Exclusive Listing: DRAU trades solely on the Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange.
● Traditional + DeFi Utility: Designed for institutional settlements, cross-border payments, and decentralized financial applications.
The launch of DRAU represents a groundbreaking step toward tokenizing precious metals while ensuring stability, transparency, and global accessibility.
About Dominus Aurum
Dominus Aurum is a gold-backed stablecoin designed to merge the enduring value of precious metals with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Each token is fully backed by a combination of in-ground and above-ground gold assets, providing a tangible foundation of real-world value. Dominus Aurum offers a stable, secure digital asset for global transactions, wealth preservation, and inflation protection—bringing the strength of gold into the digital age.
For more information, please visit https://dominusaurum.finance/
About Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange
Available exclusively through Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, Dominus Aurum benefits from a secure, institutional-
For more information, please visit: https://dominusaurum.info/
Media Contact:
Rashonna Moore
Email: Rashonna@RashonnaMoore.com
Contact
Patrick Johnson
***@scilcb.com
