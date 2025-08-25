 
Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company Lists Gold-Backed Stablecoin "Dominus Aurum" (DRAU)

St. Crown Industrial Loan Company is a privately held financial institution specializing in innovative banking solutions, strategic capital structuring, and digital asset integration.
By:
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2025 - PRLog -- Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company Lists Gold-Backed Stablecoin "Dominus Aurum" (DRAU) on Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange

August 28, 2025 – Los Angeles , CA— Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company today announces the official launch of the Dominus Aurum Token (symbol: DRAU ), a gold-backed stablecoin pegged to one-tenth (1/10) of the live spot price of gold. DRAU is now live and trading exclusively on the Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, marking a major step in merging traditional asset-backed finance with decentralized financial innovation.

The Dominus Aurum Token (Latin for "Master of Gold") provides investors and institutions with digital access to the value of gold in fractionalized form. Each DRAU  token reflects one-tenth of the spot market value of gold, backed by verified reserves held by Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company. This model ensures accessibility, liquidity, and trust while preserving the intrinsic stability of the world's oldest store of value.

"DRAU  combines the reliability of gold with the innovation of blockchain," said Joshua Gilmore, Chief Tech &Treasury Services Officer for Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company. "By pegging each token to one-tenth of the live gold price, we've created a digital asset that is both familiar to traditional investors and flexible enough to serve the growing world of decentralized finance. Our mission is to bridge the two worlds—bringing the trust of conventional banking into the speed and openness of blockchain."

The Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, the exclusive trading venue for DRAU, was built to meet institutional standards for compliance, security, and liquidity. By combining the safeguards of traditional banking with decentralized financial capabilities, the exchange ensures both transparency and efficiency in trading. Additional tokenized assets will be introduced on the platform in the near future.

Key Features of the Dominus Aurum Token (DRAU):

●      Gold-Backed: Each DRAU  equals one-tenth of the live spot price of gold.

●      Fractional Access: Lower entry point makes gold-backed assets more accessible.

●      Stable & Transparent: Peg provides resilience against volatility, backed by audited gold reserves.

●      Exclusive Listing: DRAU  trades solely on the Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange.

●      Traditional + DeFi Utility: Designed for institutional settlements, cross-border payments, and decentralized financial applications.

The launch of DRAU  represents a groundbreaking step toward tokenizing precious metals while ensuring stability, transparency, and global accessibility.

About Dominus Aurum

Dominus Aurum is a gold-backed stablecoin designed to merge the enduring value of precious metals with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Each token is fully backed by a combination of in-ground and above-ground gold assets, providing a tangible foundation of real-world value. Dominus Aurum offers a stable, secure digital asset for global transactions, wealth preservation, and inflation protection—bringing the strength of gold into the digital age.

For more information, please visit  https://dominusaurum.finance/

About Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange

Available exclusively through Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange, Dominus Aurum benefits from a secure, institutional-grade trading environment that bridges traditional banking standards with the innovation of decentralized finance. Saint Crown Industrial Loan Co Exchange provides investors, institutions, and global participants with seamless access to Dominus Aurum, ensuring transparency, compliance, and liquidity while setting a new benchmark for trust and stability in the digital asset marketplace.

For more information, please visit: https://dominusaurum.info/

Media Contact:

Rashonna Moore

Email: Rashonna@RashonnaMoore.com

Patrick Johnson
***@scilcb.com
Email:***@scilcb.com
