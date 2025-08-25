 
L-Tron to attend upcoming Rocky Mountain IAI Educational Conference in Glenwood Springs, CO

By: L-Tron
 
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. - Aug. 28, 2025 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team will attend the Rocky Mountain Division of the IAI (International Association for Identification) Educational Conference at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs from September 9-11, 2025.

With numerous lectures, workshops, exhibits, and networking opportunities, this conference is geared toward forensics personnel, investigators, detectives, and law enforcement. The L-Tron team invites attendees to stop by our booth to discover more about the OSCR360 Investigation System.

The Rocky Mountain Division of the IAI consists of members from Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico. Aiming to provide education and professional development opportunities for forensic science professionals, this year's conference will include a keynote presentation on the murder investigation of Gabby Petito, as well as numerous other presentations and workshops.

L-Tron is proud to continually support the annual International IAI Conference and has attended many regional IAI conferences over the years, including Chesapeake Bay, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida. Andrew McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst, forensic photographer, instructor, and 20-year law enforcement veteran, will be on hand at L-Tron's booth to provide real-life examples of how OSCR360 (https://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360) has been used by agencies across the country.

About OSCR360

OSCR360 captures, stores, organizes, and presents crime, crash, and fire scenes. Users can integrate digital evidence from the case into each OSCR project to provide context to the scene.

A completed OSCR360 project results in a powerful virtual walkthrough, leaving no detail to the imagination. Used by agencies across the country, the multipurpose OSCR360 System aids law enforcement agencies with scene documentation, cold case investigations (https://www.l-tron.com/cold-case-investigation-with-oscr360/), search warrants, courtroom testimony, and more.

About L-Tron

L-Tron has proudly partnered with public safety agencies for over 20 years. We support the law enforcement community by developing and providing a wide range of equipment and technology built from your voice.

In addition to attending, sponsoring and speaking at educational conferences, we are honored to provide our public safety clients with exceptional round-the-clock service and support.

Your Success is our Purpose!

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
