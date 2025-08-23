Follow on Google News
New Children's Series 'Shenanigans on the Road' Hits the Sunshine State
Carrabelle, FL – August 22, 2025 – Nichols Venture Holdings is proud to announce the release of the all-new children's book series, Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family's U.S. Adventures, with the tagline "Where Learning and Laughter Hit the Road."
The series kicks off with its highly anticipated first book, Florida Detour, inspired by real-life family adventures, teamwork, and the wild, wonderful chaos of growing up in the Sunshine State.
A Labor of Love—And Laughter
Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family's U.S. Adventures isn't just a story about a family—it's a story by a family. Co-authored by Simona Nichols, a mom from the Panhandle of Florida, and six out of her seven children, this series is the result of years of collective imagination, late-night brainstorming, and genuine lived experience. Every page is infused with the humor, heart, and high-energy spirit that only comes from a crew who's truly lived the journey.
"We wanted to create something that felt real—messy, hilarious, and full of the kind of moments families remember forever," says Simona Nichols. "From the first brainstorm to the final edit, every member of our family pitched in, helping to shape the stories, the jokes, and the adventures. It's a project that brought us even closer together, and we hope it brings just as much joy to families who read it."
A Florida Original, for Families Everywhere
Set in the heart of Florida, Book 1: Florida Detour is packed with local flavor and authentic family dynamics. It's a celebration of the everyday chaos and big adventures that define real family life. The Nichols family's commitment to authenticity shines through in every detail—from sibling banter and running gags to the invisible dog who's as much a character as anyone else.
Years in the Making
The launch of Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family's U.S. Adventures is the culmination of over a decade of homeschooling, road trips, and story-sharing around the Nichols dinner table. The process was a true family affair, with each child lending their voice, perspective, and creativity to the project. Their collective effort has resulted in a series that's both wildly entertaining and deeply authentic.
Join the Shenanigans!
Florida families, educators, and readers of all ages are invited to join in the fun. Discover more about the series, meet the Nichols family, and sign up for early access and exclusive updates at www.nicholsventureholdings.com.
Media Contact:
Simona Nichols
Co-Author & Founder, Nichols Venture Holdings
media@nicholsventureholdings.com
www.nicholsventureholdings.com
For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact Simona Nichols at media@nicholsventureholdings.com.
