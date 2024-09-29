Follow on Google News
L-Tron's OSCR360 team to Exhibit at SC Solicitor's Conference in Myrtle Beach, SC
By: L-Tron
Hosted by the SCSA, the SC Solicitor's Conference attracts hundreds of professionals in the criminal justice field, including federal, state, and local prosecutors, and law enforcement. The conference will include trainings presented by the SC Commission on Prosecution Coordination, as well as numerous vendor exhibits and networking opportunities.
L-Tron's Pangal looks forward to talking with conference attendees and sharing the patented OSCR360 System. "L-Tron is always looking for ways to enhance our in-house, purpose-built technology to help our customers achieve success" says Pangal. "In the courtroom, OSCR360 clearly and effectively presents the facts of the case, assisting prosecutors in obtaining convictions. At this upcoming conference, my hope is to learn more about what prosecutors like about OSCR360, as well as to hear feedback about areas in which we can improve to better meet their needs."
The OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software combines 360-degree images, digital evidence, and geo-locational data, resulting in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the crime scene that is fully admissible in court. (https://www.l-
An OSCR360 presentation introduces jurors to the crime scene from the perspective of an investigator, leaving no detail to the imagination. Solicitors are able to show jurors exactly how they see the case. Prosecutors have successfully used OSCR360 in court, as well as during opening and closing arguments and during witness testimony.
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with government and public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their voice and feedback. We proudly support prosecutors and investigators in the pursuit of justice through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
For additional information about the SCSA Conference, please visit https://scprosecutors.sc.gov.
To find out more about OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software, please contact the L-Tron team.
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
