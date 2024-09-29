 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Courtroom Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Myrtle Beach
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
September 2024
3029

Follow on Google News

L-Tron's OSCR360 team to Exhibit at SC Solicitor's Conference in Myrtle Beach, SC

By: L-Tron
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Oct. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team is pleased to announce their attendance at the upcoming 2024 South Carolina Solicitors Association (SCSA) National Conference. The conference will take place at The Embassy Suites at Kingston Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC from October 13–16, 2024. L-Tron's Julianne Pangal will be sharing the OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software with conference attendees.

Hosted by the SCSA, the SC Solicitor's Conference attracts hundreds of professionals in the criminal justice field, including federal, state, and local prosecutors, and law enforcement. The conference will include trainings presented by the SC Commission on Prosecution Coordination, as well as numerous vendor exhibits and networking opportunities.

L-Tron's Pangal looks forward to talking with conference attendees and sharing the patented OSCR360 System. "L-Tron is always looking for ways to enhance our in-house, purpose-built technology to help our customers achieve success" says Pangal. "In the courtroom, OSCR360 clearly and effectively presents the facts of the case, assisting prosecutors in obtaining convictions. At this upcoming conference, my hope is to learn more about what prosecutors like about OSCR360, as well as to hear feedback about areas in which we can improve to better meet their needs."

The OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software combines 360-degree images, digital evidence, and geo-locational data, resulting in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the crime scene that is fully admissible in court. (https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/oscr360-for-district...)

An OSCR360 presentation introduces jurors to the crime scene from the perspective of an investigator, leaving no detail to the imagination. Solicitors are able to show jurors exactly how they see the case. Prosecutors have successfully used OSCR360 in court, as well as during opening and closing arguments and during witness testimony.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with government and public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their voice and feedback. We proudly support prosecutors and investigators in the pursuit of justice through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

For additional information about the SCSA Conference, please visit https://scprosecutors.sc.gov.

To find out more about OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software, please contact the L-Tron team.

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Courtroom Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Oct 04, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share