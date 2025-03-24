 

March 2025





Spring Solo Exhibitions at The Center for Contemporary Art

By:
 
 
From left: Patti Jordan, Wes Sherman, Judi Tavill
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - March 28, 2025 - PRLog -- The Center for Contemporary Art ("The Center") is pleased to announce three spring solo exhibitions on view April 4 through May 24. The opening reception will be held on Friday, April 4 from 6-8pm, and is free and open to the public.

Patti Jordan, Wes Sherman, and Judi Tavill's respective solo exhibitions thematically intersect by drawing upon the visual lexicons of landscape allegory, symbology, and the biomorphic. Their work spans a wide range of genres - drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, and digital media - and is characterized by an affinity for improvisational processes. The three contemporaneous exhibitions promise to be both immersive and intimate experiences

Patti Jordan: Benthic Elegies "looks to unearth the wonder and multiplicity that arise when different spheres, identities, or species collide—seeking neither a fresh nor saltwater perspective but a wide lens from which to envision an eco-empathic coexistence within our diverse habitats," she explains in her artist statement.

Patti Jordan is an interdisciplinary artist conflating two and three-dimensional analog and digital processes. She has exhibited her work throughout the US and internationally and is represented by Pictor Gallery in New York City. She is the recipient of a 2024 New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship, Manifest Gallery's Season 20 Grand Jury Award, and a Ford Foundation Award. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts with Honors from Pratt Institute and a Master of Fine Arts Summa Cum Laude from Montclair State University.

In Wes Sherman's artist statement for his exhibition Constellation, he explains "My paintings employ the recognizable language of landscapes— a horizon line, sky, water, trees—to express a straight-forward narrative. Other, more complex, ideas are entwined in the scene and intended to be visible only upon close viewing. In this way, the paintings are a sort of visual allegory, expressing a direct, often visually appealing, landscape narrative with a secondary story of marks and symbols—something like personal hieroglyphics—woven through it."

Wes Sherman has been an artist for over 30 years. In that time, he's had 50 solo exhibitions and has been included in hundreds of group exhibitions in the US and in Europe. He has also published a number of books, among them "This Is True" and "Penumbra". Sherman is an adjunct professor, teaching at William Paterson University and Raritan Valley Community College. He received his MFA at Rutgers University, where he studied with his mentor Tom Nozkowski.

Judi Tavill: Continuum is a presentation of sculpture and drawing that carries on from her "Entanglements" series. This work moves from the immersive to the intimate and back again as her biomorphic, abstracted sculpture and drawing references our interconnectedness in the face of division.

Judi Tavill lives and works in Rumson, NJ and received her BFA from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. After careers in fashion design and studio ceramics, she completed a Post Baccalaureate at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. She is a recipient of a 2025 New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship in Sculpture and she was chosen for residency at Vermont Studio Center, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and Buffalo Creek Art Center.

Jpeg images are available upon request

The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org

