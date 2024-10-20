Follow on Google News
L-Tron Earns Global Recognition Earning Advantech Top Growth Award
By: L-Tron
This award was presented to the L-Tron team at the Advantech IIoT Solution Forum in Blue Ash, Ohio, which took place in September 2024. Advantech acknowledged L-Tron for their long-lasting partnership and awarded the company for achieving the highest growth rate percentage in their revenue category.
L-Tron & Advantech's Partnership
Since the early 1990s, L-Tron has partnered with Advantech to provide a wide range of products, including wireless gateways and switches, industrial PCs and HMI solutions. Advantech's hardware solutions are known for exceptional durability, performance, and longevity. L-Tron's engineering team specializes in developing custom applications using Advantech hardware to meet unique customer requirements.
"I am pleased to accept the Best Growth Award on behalf of the L-Tron team," says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron President. "We have experienced so much success offering the Advantech product line because it allows us the flexibility we need to select the best hardware for a specific application. Additionally, our Advantech Channel Manager, Nathan Smith, is readily available when we need to consult with him and does an excellent job keeping us informed about products and other pertinent information."
L-Tron has received various awards from Advantech over the past years, including marketing awards, sales club awards and growth awards. Looking to the year ahead, L-Tron plans to continue building on their partnership with Advantech, by offering quality Advantech industrial automation hardware and developing custom solutions to meet each customer's specific needs.
For more information on industrial automation applications including SCADA, monitoring and control, traceability, inventory control and more, visit our "Next Gen Industrial Automation for Manufacturing"
About L-Tron Corporation
For nearly 50 years, L-Tron has provided data collection and industrial automation solutions for manufacturing, healthcare, OEM, law enforcement, and government agencies. Offering unmatched customer service and support with a smile, the L-Tron team helps organizations increase their operational efficiencies and improve their bottom lines, abiding by the motto, "Your Success is Our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
