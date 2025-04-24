 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Syracuse
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Follow on Google News

The L-Tron Team Returns from the NYS Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Conference

By: L-Tron
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - April 29, 2025 - PRLog -- L-Tron has returned from another visit to the Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference. For the 24th year, the New York State Police hosted the event, which brought together law enforcement professionals from across the state.

Held in Syracuse, NY on April 9 and 10, the conference featured training and networking opportunities to promote best practices in highway safety. L-Tron's Julianne Pangal and Ryan Gomez showcased the company's 4910LR Driver's License Reader, Magnetic Mount, OSCR360 System, and gathered feedback on new technology that the company has been working on.

"As the newest member of the L-Tron team, this conference was very educational for me," shares Media Specialist, Ryan Gomez. "I got to hear from multiple agencies who use our 4910LR and their feedback helped me appreciate how much of their voice really goes into the creation and support of these products."

The L-Tron team had the opportunity to chat with many officers from all over the state. The team was happy to discover that one of the main presentations at the conference focused on NY State Mobile IDs (MiDs). The presenters, as well as other conference attendees, were excited to see that L-Tron is working on technology to assist Law Enforcement at traffic stops that may include these types of IDs.

L-Tron's 4910LR driver's license scanner (https://www.L-Tron.com/4910lr-demo) equips officers to efficiently and accurately complete eCitations and accident reports. The Magnetic Mount firmly secures the 4910LR back into place after use. L-Tron also supplies a wide range of patrol vehicle equipment that is used to complete electronic citations, such as rugged tablets and laptops, mounting hardware, mobile printers, and media.

L-Tron's patented OSCR360 system (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) captures, organizes and presents details and evidence from any investigation. Users are able to provide attorneys, jurors and judges with a virtual walkthrough of a crime scene. The system is also helping schools and law enforcement teams to document and collaborate on their school safety plans.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has teamed with law enforcement agencies to provide technology solutions purpose-built from the feedback of officers. Our public safety clients can count on exceptional customer care and service from the L-Tron team. We are a proud New York State business, and we are privileged to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
info@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Technology
Location:Syracuse - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 29, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share