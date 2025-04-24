Follow on Google News
The L-Tron Team Returns from the NYS Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Conference
By: L-Tron
Held in Syracuse, NY on April 9 and 10, the conference featured training and networking opportunities to promote best practices in highway safety. L-Tron's Julianne Pangal and Ryan Gomez showcased the company's 4910LR Driver's License Reader, Magnetic Mount, OSCR360 System, and gathered feedback on new technology that the company has been working on.
"As the newest member of the L-Tron team, this conference was very educational for me," shares Media Specialist, Ryan Gomez. "I got to hear from multiple agencies who use our 4910LR and their feedback helped me appreciate how much of their voice really goes into the creation and support of these products."
The L-Tron team had the opportunity to chat with many officers from all over the state. The team was happy to discover that one of the main presentations at the conference focused on NY State Mobile IDs (MiDs). The presenters, as well as other conference attendees, were excited to see that L-Tron is working on technology to assist Law Enforcement at traffic stops that may include these types of IDs.
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has teamed with law enforcement agencies to provide technology solutions purpose-built from the feedback of officers. Our public safety clients can count on exceptional customer care and service from the L-Tron team. We are a proud New York State business, and we are privileged to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."
