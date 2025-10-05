News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron to Exhibit at the 2025 New York State Highway Safety Symposium
By: L-Tron
With the collective goal of improving traffic safety in New York State by reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities, this year's symposium will bring together law enforcement, engineers, government officials and community stakeholders.
The L-Tron team will be on hand to demo the 4910LR Driver's License Scanner, which is designed to maximize highway safety and efficiency, and OSCR360 for crime and crash scene investigations.
Discover more about L-Tron's Driver's License Scanners
The 4910LR is purpose-built for roadside stops and crash reports, efficiently scanning and auto populating the data from driver's licenses and vehicle registrations into an officer's eCitation software. The 4910LR collects information fast and accurately, allowing both officers and motorists to get off the side of the road as quickly as possible.
As New York State starts to roll out mobile IDs, L-Tron is working on a solution for Law Enforcement to scan mobile driver's licenses (mDLS/mIDs) at traffic stops. Visit the booth for a quick demo to see how this scanner will work similarly to the 4910LR – with no interruption to your current patrol vehicle (https://www.l-
Meet OSCR360
The L-Tron team will also showcase its patented OSCR360 Crime & Crash Scene Investigation System. OSCR360 captures, stores, and presents every detail from crash and crime scenes in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough format for thorough investigations and compelling courtroom testimony.
About the NYS Highway Traffic Safety Symposium
To discover more about the NYS Highway Safety Symposium, please visit the 2025 New York State Highway Safety Symposium (https://www.itsmr.org/
L-Tron: A Proud NYS Business
L-Tron has supported dozens of statewide and national public safety conferences over the years. We are honored to continue our 25+ year partnerships with the law enforcement community as we provide purpose-built technology solutions from the input and feedback of officers. Our public safety clients can count on exceptional care and customer service from the L-Tron team.
Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse