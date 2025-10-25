 
L-Tron Team to Attend Embedded World North America in Anaheim, CA

By: L-Tron
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Oct. 29, 2025 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce their upcoming attendance at the 2025 Embedded World North America Conference. The event will be held in Anaheim, CA from November 4 – 6. L-Tron team members Julianne Pangal and Nate Leibensperger will be in attendance.

About the Embedded World North America Conference

Boasting a twenty-year history in Europe, the Embedded World Conference expanded to North America in 2024. With over 250 exhibitors onsite, as well as keynote presentations, classes, expert panels and networking opportunities, the conference has something for everyone.

The event is geared toward those in automotive IoT, industrial control, electronics, AI and medical professions. Attendees are invited to participate in learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including embedded AI, HMI, CHERI, RTOS, UCIe, MIPI I3C, FPGA Design, Bluetooth, coding, standards, architectures, testing, connectivity, security and more.

For more information about the 2025 Embedded World Conference, please visit their official website.

About L-Tron's Partnership with Advantech

L-Tron's in-house engineering team works closely with clients to identify current workflow processes, address complex challenges, and achieve desired results. For some clients, this may mean recommending existing products, while for others, this might mean designing and engineering custom applications. Whatever the need, L-Tron's team is well-versed in industrial technology.

L-Tron is proud to partner with Advantech to provide innovative devices and solutions in the industrial automation space. For over three decades, the premier partnership has granted L-Tron access to the most advanced automation technology, including embedded automation computers, industrial HMI, machine visualization, industrial gateways, motion control solutions, high speed data acquisition and I/O solutions.

About L-Tron

For 50 years, L-Tron has provided data collection and industrial automation solutions for manufacturing (https://www.l-tron.com/manufacturing-automation), healthcare, OEM (https://www.l-tron.com/industry/oem-system-integrators/), law enforcement and government agencies. The L-Tron team excels in customer care, while assisting organizations as they increase their operational efficiencies and improve their bottom lines.

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
