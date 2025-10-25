News By Tag
L-Tron Celebrates 50 years of Continued Success and Growth
By: L-Tron
For more than two decades, L-Tron has collaborated with public safety and government organizations to provide purpose-built technology solutions. Additionally, L-Tron supports businesses in the manufacturing, healthcare, OEM, law enforcement and retail spaces by providing custom engineered solutions, adding value to technology and hardware purchases. The L-Tron team excels in customer care, while assisting organizations as they increase their operational efficiencies and improve their bottom lines.
L-Tron's Beginnings
In 1975, Lee Fasoli founded L-Tron in the basement of his home. Starting simply as a barcode scanner reseller, Fasoli worked hard to grow the company. Years later, Fasoli's daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and RAD DeRose, purchased the company, expanded its offerings, and developed many of the key partnerships the company still holds to this day.
Several years ago, Gayle and RAD's son-in-law, Trevor DiMarco, purchased L-Tron and has continued to lead the company to success.
Flagship Products
The voices of L-Tron customers have motivated the company to develop several flagship products over the years. L-Tron's engineering team has transformed concepts into realities that meet the needs of clients.
OSCR360 was originally created to assist in the courtroom and help investigators visually share case details. The system allows users to capture, store, and present the evidence from a scene and provide context to the case.
Today, the patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-
The 4910LR Driver's License Scanner was developed based on feedback from law enforcement officers about the challenges of roadside ticketing. Handwritten citations were time-intensive and prone to manual errors. L-Tron designed an ergonomic license scanner purpose-built for the patrol vehicle environment. The 4910LR has helped thousands of agencies complete accurate citations quickly and safely.
Presently, L-Tron engineers are finalizing a new Mobile Driver's License Reader, built for law enforcement to scan both mobile IDs (mIDs) and physical licenses.
Key Partnerships
L-Tron has fostered decades-long relationships with numerous business partners. These key partnerships have helped to deliver quality products, solutions, and support to customers.
A Celebration to Remember
In honor of the company's golden anniversary, L-Tron gathered at Radio Social for a celebration. Along with L-Tron employees and their families, the company hosted retired team members and current partners for an evening of fun. L-Tron CEO Trevor DiMarco expressed his gratitude to all who were in attendance and even sliced and served celebratory cake to top off the evening.
