L-Tron to Promote School Safety with OSCR360 at the NYSSBA Convention
By: L-Tron
The annual convention draws well over 1,000 school board members and district leaders, as they come together to learn, share, and network with one another. Dozens of presenters are scheduled to speak on a wide variety of critical issues and educational innovations in today's schools. The expo hall will host an array of vendors showcasing products, programs, and services for New York State schools.
About OSCR360 for Schools
L-Tron's OSCR360 is a multipurpose tool used by schools, public safety agencies, and government organizations nationwide. OSCR360 assists schools with emergency planning, training, and preparedness by creating 360-degree virtual walkthroughs of school campuses, athletic facilities, and reunification sites. Users can pinpoint critical security features, medical equipment, entryways/exits, and more, all from within OSCR360's powerful desktop software.
School districts and local first responders rely on OSCR360 for developing detailed emergency and reunification plans, planning extracurricular and athletic events, and training school resource officers and first responders. Using OSCR360, local law enforcement can gain familiarity with a school's layout and be prepared to enter with tactical confidence in the event of an emergency (https://www.L-
Learn more about the 2025 NYSSBA Convention and Expo here (https://nyssba2025.eventscribe.net/
About L-Tron
For more than two decades, L-Tron has collaborated with public safety and government organizations to provide purpose-built technology solutions. Today, we are proud to partner with school districts and law enforcement agencies nationwide to keep our school communities safe. "Your Success is our Purpose."
L-Tron
