L-Tron heads to the 2025 IACP Technology Conference in Indianapolis, IN
The L-Tron team will be exhibiting at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Technology Conference from May 5-7 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
By: L-Tron
The L-Tron team has supported numerous IACP Technology conferences over the years, including Charlotte in 2024 and Salt Lake City in 2023. This year, L-Tron's Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth #510 throughout the duration of the show to gather product feedback, speak to L-Tron's patrol vehicle offerings (including the 4910LR Driver's License Reader) and showcase the OSCR360 system.
About L-Tron Product Offerings:
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader was designed from patrol officer feedback. The scanner facilitates efficient, accurate ticketing and reporting during traffic stops. L-Tron offers a vast array of electronic citation equipment to complement the 4910LR, including rugged laptops, tablets, mobile printers and accessories, such as the Mag Mount which safely secures the 4910LR anywhere in your patrol car.
IACP Tech
The IACP Conference has exposed the law enforcement community to new and emerging technologies to increase safety, efficiency, and effectiveness for almost 50 years. Along with countless networking opportunities, the conference provides training, professional development and hands-on exhibits.
Educational presentations at the 2025 IACP Conference will cover dozens of noteworthy topics, including smart technology and AI, biometric data, digital disinformation, cellular communications, real-time information sharing and security, electronic storage and records management, and much more.
For more information about the IACP Conference and the IACP organization, please visit: About IACP | International Association of Chiefs of Police (theiacp.org)
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has collaborated with law enforcement agencies to provide purpose-built technology. The input and feedback from our public safety partners has played an essential role in the development of the 4910LR and OSCR360. We proudly support the first responder community through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and our round-the-clock technical support. Your feedback matters because, "Your Success is our Purpose."
