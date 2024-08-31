 

L-Tron announces OSCR360 Tablet Software release v.2024.94.0

By: L-Tron
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Sept. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce the release of our latest OSCR360 Tablet Software update, v.2024.94.0

The latest OSCR360 Tablet software update allows users to capture individual still photographs with the OSCR360 tablet in the field and immediately incorporate the photographs into their 360-degree images as Points of Interest.

OSCR360 is a multipurpose software and documentation system designed to assist school districts with emergency planning; aid investigators at crime, crash, and fire scenes; help district attorneys prosecute cases in court; and train first responders.

The system captures and organizes 360-degree spherical images in the field, creating a virtual walkthrough of the environment. While users have always been able to integrate digital files and close-up photographs into spherical photos as Points of Interest, this process could only be completed within the OSCR360 desktop software. Now, users can conveniently capture and integrate both 360-degree images and close-up photographs at the scene, saving valuable time and resources.

The latest update is particularly valuable for documenting school campuses for emergency preparedness. (https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/school-safety-and-em...) As OSCR360 users work their way through a building capturing 360-degree images, they can immediately add various Points of Interest, including AEDs, fire extinguishers, medical equipment, security cameras, rooms numbers, utility shut-offs and more.

New OSCR360 units will ship with the latest update already installed. Current OSCR360 customers with an up-to-date maintenance plan (https://www.l-trondirect.com/L-Tron-Corporation/Software/...) have access to the latest software updates. OSCR360 Customers also receive round-the-clock access to L-Tron's support team.

About OSCR360

OSCR360 was built by L-Tron's team of software developers and engineers, and every OSCR360 software update reflects the combined feedback from school districts, law enforcement, fire agencies and prosecutors nationwide. We are proud to offer 24/7 support for our OSCR360 users.

Media Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
