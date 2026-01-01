News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Female-Led Jeng Joins Quench Ventures' Portfolio of Category-Defining Beverage Brands
Investment positions Jeng alongside Quench Ventures portfolio companies including Cirkul, Long Drink, Liquid Death and SipMargs
By: Jeng LLC
The partnership marks a significant milestone for Jeng as it continues to scale distribution, expand on-premise partnerships, and help shape the future of the hemp-infused beverage category through a premium, cocktail-forward approach grounded in quality, compliance, and thoughtful brand leadership.
"Quench has a long track record of identifying brands that don't just enter categories, they help define how those categories mature," said Nicole Bray, Co-Founder of Jeng. "Their conviction in Jeng is a strong validation of both our product and our long-term vision to build a trusted, flavor-forward hemp beverage brand that can grow responsibly alongside an evolving regulatory landscape."
Jeng has gained traction through its refined flavor profiles and deep connection to modern social rituals, emerging as a preferred alternative to alcohol for women seeking a more intentional way to gather, unwind, and celebrate. With Quench's support, the brand plans to accelerate retail expansion, deepen strategic partnerships, and continue innovating at the intersection of hemp, hospitality, and culture, while actively engaging in industry dialogue around standards, safety, and sustainable growth.
"At Quench Ventures, we're driven by a passion for the beverage industry and the ambition of entrepreneurs who are building what's next," said John Green, Founder and Managing Partner of Quench Ventures. "Jeng represents the kind of thoughtful innovation, craft, and long-term vision we look for. Their leadership within the hemp-infused beverage space, combined with a strong understanding of brand, consumer trust, and regulatory realities, makes them a compelling addition to our portfolio."
Jeng Co-Founder, John Enghauser emphasized the strategic nature of the partnership:
The investment reinforces Jeng's position as a leading innovator in the emerging hemp-derived beverage space and reflects growing institutional confidence in brands that combine creativity, compliance, and category stewardship.
About Jeng
Female-led Jeng is a modern beverage company redefining the ready-to-drink cocktail experience through innovation, craftsmanship, and a refined brand ethos. Jeng has been recognized as Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage by Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/
About Quench Ventures
Quench Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive beverage brands and beverage tech at the intersection of innovation, creativity, and consumer resonance. Quench empowers and supports founders at every stage through strategic investment, hands-on partnership, and deep industry expertise. Its portfolio includes Cirkul, Long Drink, Liquid Death and SipMargs, among others.
Contact
Jeng LLC
Nicole Bray
***@sipjeng.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse