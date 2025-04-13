Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
A Masterpiece in Glass at Mount Rushmore
Nearly 30 Years of The Stand: A Masterpiece in Glass at Mount Rushmore
By: Scott Prentice
As we approach the 30th anniversary of The Stand, Scott Prentice's awe-inspiring 20'x40′ glass-etched mural at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, we celebrate a work of art that has quietly captivated millions for nearly three decades. Tucked between the ice cream bar and the Buffalo Dining Room in the memorial's Visitors' Center, this translucent masterpiece—
A Vision Born in 1996
In 1996, amidst a multimillion-
Prentice's passion for South Dakota's efforts toward reconciliation with Native American communities shaped the artwork's soul. At a time when the state was fostering healing, he positioned the White Buffalo to face the Presidents on Mount Rushmore—a powerful symbol of hope, renewal, and unity. "I wanted to honor the sacred connection to the White Buffalo and reflect the land's shared history," Prentice has said. The result is a piece that bridges past and present, inviting visitors to reflect on the intertwined stories of the Black Hills.
The Artistry of Glass
Creating The Stand was no small feat. Prentice, a master of art-carved glass, transformed a 20'x40′ pane into a work of astonishing detail using sand, high-pressure air, and light.
The result is a work of subtle brilliance. Unlike traditional art that demands attention, The Stand enhances its environment with harmonic balance, its translucent and transparent nature making it easy to overlook unless you know where to look. As the National Park Service notes, it's the second most photographed artwork in South Dakota, surpassed only by Mount Rushmore itself.
A Legacy of Harmony
Prentice's artistry extends beyond The Stand. His "Wild Life Series" at Mount Rushmore—featuring a mountain lion, elk, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, and coyote—further showcases his ability to capture the spirit of the American West. His work graces multimillion-
As we near the 30th anniversary of The Stand in 2026, this masterpiece continues to shine as a testament to Prentice's skill and vision. It stands not only as a tribute to the White Buffalo and the land's wildlife but also as a symbol of reconciliation and unity. Next time you visit Mount Rushmore, pause at the Visitors' Center to experience The Stand. Let its delicate beauty and profound message remind you of the power of art to heal, inspire, and endure.
Visit: www.ScottPrentice.com
Media Contact
Scott Prentice
scottlprentice@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse