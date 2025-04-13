 

A Masterpiece in Glass at Mount Rushmore

Nearly 30 Years of The Stand: A Masterpiece in Glass at Mount Rushmore
By: Scott Prentice
 
VENICE, Fla. - April 18, 2025 - PRLog -- Nearly 30 Years of The Stand: A Masterpiece in Glass at Mount Rushmore

As we approach the 30th anniversary of The Stand, Scott Prentice's awe-inspiring 20'x40′ glass-etched mural at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, we celebrate a work of art that has quietly captivated millions for nearly three decades. Tucked between the ice cream bar and the Buffalo Dining Room in the memorial's Visitors' Center, this translucent masterpiece—the largest glass mural in America—blends the raw power of the White Buffalo with a message of reconciliation, all while harmonizing with the monumental Presidents carved into the Black Hills.

A Vision Born in 1996

In 1996, amidst a multimillion-dollar renovation of Mount Rushmore, Florida-based artist Scott Prentice was commissioned to create a permanent artwork that would resonate with the site's storied legacy. The National Park Service, after reviewing two of his designs, entrusted Prentice with crafting a piece to replace a beloved painting from the old Buffalo Dining Room—a depiction of Plains Indians in a camp with buffalo in the distance, cherished by the monument's original carvers. From this charge, The Stand was born, its name evoking the enduring strength of America's wildlife, with the White Buffalo as its centerpiece.

Prentice's passion for South Dakota's efforts toward reconciliation with Native American communities shaped the artwork's soul. At a time when the state was fostering healing, he positioned the White Buffalo to face the Presidents on Mount Rushmore—a powerful symbol of hope, renewal, and unity. "I wanted to honor the sacred connection to the White Buffalo and reflect the land's shared history," Prentice has said. The result is a piece that bridges past and present, inviting visitors to reflect on the intertwined stories of the Black Hills.

The Artistry of Glass

Creating The Stand was no small feat. Prentice, a master of art-carved glass, transformed a 20'x40′ pane into a work of astonishing detail using sand, high-pressure air, and light.

The result is a work of subtle brilliance. Unlike traditional art that demands attention, The Stand enhances its environment with harmonic balance, its translucent and transparent nature making it easy to overlook unless you know where to look. As the National Park Service notes, it's the second most photographed artwork in South Dakota, surpassed only by Mount Rushmore itself.

A Legacy of Harmony

Prentice's artistry extends beyond The Stand. His "Wild Life Series" at Mount Rushmore—featuring a mountain lion, elk, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, and coyote—further showcases his ability to capture the spirit of the American West. His work graces multimillion-dollar homes, businesses like Applebee's and Ramada Inns, and even survived the Pentagon attack on 9/11. Commissions from figures like Miss South Dakota and the Vice President underscore his stature, yet Prentice remains grounded, driven by a love for his craft that began 28 years before The Stand, when he first experimented with sandblasting glass in a rural community.

As we near the 30th anniversary of The Stand in 2026, this masterpiece continues to shine as a testament to Prentice's skill and vision. It stands not only as a tribute to the White Buffalo and the land's wildlife but also as a symbol of reconciliation and unity. Next time you visit Mount Rushmore, pause at the Visitors' Center to experience The Stand. Let its delicate beauty and profound message remind you of the power of art to heal, inspire, and endure.

Visit: www.ScottPrentice.com

