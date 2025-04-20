Southwest Super Lawyers Recognizes 12 JKW Lawyers in Arizona and New Mexico for Excellence

JKW attorneys recognized in appellate law, business litigation, civil litigation, construction law and litigation, employment law and litigation, environmental law, surety law, personal injury and securities litigation.

-- Twelve Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod Waterfall (JKW) attorneys in Arizona and New Mexico were named to the 2025 Southwest Super Lawyers and Rising Stars rankings by. The attorneys recognized as top in their areas of practice include:earned recognition for his work in appellate law. He practices in the firm's New Mexico office and has had numerous published opinions and extensive experience in appellate law matters.is recognized for his personal injury law practice in Arizona. He has extensive trial experience representing plaintiffs and defense clients in cases ranging from personal injury and defense coverage to professional malpractice and uninsured motorist matters in Arizona.was named by Super Lawyers for his litigation practice. He represents clients in a wide range of litigation matters, including plaintiffs and defendants in complex civil litigation cases ranging from insurance bad faith to professional malpractice, nursing home negligence, catastrophic injury/wrongful death, AZ Department of Child Safety negligence, as well as motorcycle, trucking and construction related injury cases.is recognized by Super Lawyers for her work in environmental law. She represents public and private entities in a wide range of environmental matters, including state and federal superfund law, hazardous wastes, solid waste and special waste, brownfields, water and air quality, NEPA compliance and environmental issues in Indian Country.earned recognition by Super Lawyers for his work in employment and labor law and litigation. His practice focuses on the defense of employment, tort and civil rights claims. Sean is experienced in defending employers in virtually all types of employment litigation and other civil litigation matters.is being recognized by Super Lawyers for his work in securities litigation. His national practice representing companies, their directors, officers, and employees in securities law matters is based in the firm's Arizona officeKnown as a bet-the-company litigator, Paul defends brokerage firms, investment advisory firms, and their financial advisors in federal and state courts, and in arbitrations and mediations in numerous jurisdictions.was recognized by Super Lawyers for his business and commercial litigation practice. He represents clients in their matters involving bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization, equipment leasing, commercial and business litigation.was named a top litigator by Super Lawyers for his work in business and commercial litigation. He handles matters involving complex business disputes, creditors' rights, surety & fidelity matters, bankruptcy, construction law and real estate disputes.earned recognition in Super Lawyers for his work in civil litigation. His practice primarily involves civil litigation, complex tort litigation, complex commercial litigation, and class actions.The firm's 2025 Rising Stars are:was recognized for his work in construction law and litigation. He represents clients in construction disputes related to commercial and residential projects, including construction defect, products liability, contract claims, lien disputes, and licensure issues. He also advises construction clients on strategies to minimize the risk of future litigation.received recognition for her work in surety law. Her practice focuses on fidelity and surety law and construction law with an emphasis in defending bond claims and bad faith allegations, litigation performance defaults, prosecuting subrogation and indemnity claims, and representing sureties in principal and Indemnitor bankruptcies.earned recognition for his work representing plaintiffs and defendants in litigation matters, including personal injury, insurance defense, and medical malpractice cases.Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod Waterfall (JKW) is a full-service litigation and business law firm with extensive trial, litigation management, dispute resolution and complex litigation experience. The firm has offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico and in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Visit jkwlawyers.com for more information.