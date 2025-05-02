Follow on Google News
Global Study Confirms What The Happiness Haven Practices: Community and Purpose Drive Wellbeing
From burnout to belonging — discover how one Indiana-based grassroots movement is helping people reconnect with what matters most.
By: The Happiness Haven
The Happiness Haven, founded by organizational wellbeing expert Dr. Sarah Ratekin, is a purpose-driven community where gratitude, connection, and joy are not just ideals, but daily practices. And according to this new research, that's exactly what people need to thrive.
"People don't just want to survive," says Dr. Ratekin. "They want to feel seen, loved, and purposeful. That's why The Haven exists — to offer real belonging in a world that often forgets how to slow down and connect."
The Global Flourishing Study, which surveyed over 200,000 people in 20+ countries, found that emotional wellbeing isn't driven by money or health alone. What really matters? A sense of purpose, strong social ties, and opportunities for spiritual reflection — all key components of The Happiness Haven's mission.
A Modern-Day Gathering Place for Joy
In a time where burnout and loneliness are at all-time highs, The Happiness Haven offers a countercultural space for healing and joy. Monthly gatherings, reflection rituals, creative workshops, and laughter yoga are just a few of the ways members — known as "Havenites" — reconnect with what matters most.
Unlike traditional faith communities or wellness programs, the Haven is non-dogmatic and radically inclusive. It welcomes people of all identities and beliefs, united by the desire to live more intentionally.
"Whether you come with faith, doubt, curiosity, or exhaustion, there's space for you here," says Ratekin. "We aren't fixing people — we're helping each other flourish."
Grounded in Research, Powered by Heart
The Haven's practices are rooted in Ratekin's academic work in gratitude and workplace wellbeing. Her book, Silver Threads: Living a Life of Gratitude, explores how small daily moments of appreciation can transform lives. That philosophy is central to the Haven — where micro-moments of joy and meaning are celebrated as sacred.
The group's motto? Peace and love through shenanigans. A little irreverent, totally intentional, and perfectly fitting.
What's Next?
With growing interest and online engagement, plans are underway to expand The Happiness Haven through digital offerings, regional chapters, and partnerships with educators, workplaces, and wellness organizations.
In a divided and weary world, The Happiness Haven isn't just a feel-good idea. It's a practical, research-backed reminder that we're better — and healthier — when we're together.
To check out the CNN study: https://www.cnn.com/
About The Happiness Haven
Find The Happiness Haven online at https://thehappinesshaven.org
Contact
Dr. Sarah Ratekin
***@gmail.com
