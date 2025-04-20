 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* St. Jude Hospital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

ICG Homes Builds the Triangle's First Ever St. Jude Dream Home®

By: ICG Homes
 
 
St. Jude Dream Home® by ICG Homes
St. Jude Dream Home® by ICG Homes
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 25, 2025 - PRLog -- Ryan Perry, CEO of ICG Homes (https://icghomes.com/), is pleased to announce that his company is nearing completion on the Triangle's first ever St. Jude Dream Home®. Raffle tickets are currently on sale to win this stunning home, valued at $865,000, along with other great prizes. All ticket sale proceeds go directly to St. Jude (https://www.stjude.org/) and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Located in Fuquay-Varina's Serenity (https://serenitylifenc.com/) neighborhood, the 3,600 square foot St. Jude Dream Home® by ICG includes 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, a media room, a rec room, detailed trim work, extensive storage, and a 3-car garage. The state of the art kitchen features custom cabinets and quartz countertops, opening to spacious family and breakfast rooms, with a formal dining room just off the kitchen and welcoming foyer. The first floor primary suite includes a luxury bath and a tremendous walk-in closet; a second bedroom is also located on the first floor. Outside, a covered front porch greets visitors and a screened porch off the family room features a corner fireplace and an adjoining patio, all surrounded by a beautifully manicured lawn. Open house tours will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 PM, May 10th through June 8th at 199 Inspiration Way in Fuquay-Varina. The drawing for the winner will take place on June 16th.

The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway offers a limited number of 12,500 tickets for sale. Each ticket, priced at $100, provides a chance to win this wonderful new home and other exciting prizes. All proceeds directly support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/), where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Learn more and purchase tickets at DreamHome.org (https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/raleigh.html).

"We are truly honored to be involved in this project," says Ryan Perry. "St. Jude is phenomenal regarding research and treatment as well as the financial assistance they provide to children and their families. We're proud of how our local trade partners have stepped up alongside national sponsors with generous contributions of materials and services. As the St. Jude organization says, your ticket could win you a house, and it will definitely help save children's lives."

ICG Homes is a customer-oriented building company whose management comes with more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The company builds extraordinary single family homes and townhomes in Chatham, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Wake, and Wilson Counties. Led by Ryan Perry, an award-winning builder based in Wake County, the company's founding mission was to assemble a team of individuals with extensive knowledge and abilities to provide homes with innovative designs, superior quality, intricate trim details, and most of all, exceptional customer satisfaction. The ICG team embodies this mission daily by creating beautiful, well-built homes, and by their ongoing quest to offer fresh ideas and appealing features as they create beautiful, well-built homes. Learn more about ICG Homes by visiting ICGhomes.com or by calling 919-876-5802.

Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Source:ICG Homes
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:St. Jude Hospital
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Constructive Marketing PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 25, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share