Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ICG Homes Builds the Triangle's First Ever St. Jude Dream Home®
By: ICG Homes
Located in Fuquay-Varina's Serenity (https://serenitylifenc.com/)
The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway offers a limited number of 12,500 tickets for sale. Each ticket, priced at $100, provides a chance to win this wonderful new home and other exciting prizes. All proceeds directly support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/
"We are truly honored to be involved in this project," says Ryan Perry. "St. Jude is phenomenal regarding research and treatment as well as the financial assistance they provide to children and their families. We're proud of how our local trade partners have stepped up alongside national sponsors with generous contributions of materials and services. As the St. Jude organization says, your ticket could win you a house, and it will definitely help save children's lives."
ICG Homes is a customer-oriented building company whose management comes with more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The company builds extraordinary single family homes and townhomes in Chatham, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Wake, and Wilson Counties. Led by Ryan Perry, an award-winning builder based in Wake County, the company's founding mission was to assemble a team of individuals with extensive knowledge and abilities to provide homes with innovative designs, superior quality, intricate trim details, and most of all, exceptional customer satisfaction. The ICG team embodies this mission daily by creating beautiful, well-built homes, and by their ongoing quest to offer fresh ideas and appealing features as they create beautiful, well-built homes. Learn more about ICG Homes by visiting ICGhomes.com or by calling 919-876-5802.
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse