Greenfield Communities Honored with Eight 2025 MAME Awards
By: Greenfield Communities
The 2025 MAME Awards presented to Greenfield Communities included Development Company of the Year, Best Innovative Feature for a Master-Planned Community, Best Land Plan, Best Graphic Continuity, Best Overall Advertising Campaign for a Community, Best Digital Marketing Campaign/Web Banner/Rich Media Advertising, Best Video Promotion for a Community, and Best Broadcast Commercial.
"Although we are delighted with every MAME Award we took home, we are especially proud to have been recognized as Development Company of the Year," says Dawn Forrest, VP of Marketing. "Our team is passionate in our drive to develop thriving communities;
Further evidence of Greenfield Communities' commitment to excellence is the "Community of the Year Award" presented to Serenity by the NC Home Builders Association in the fall of 2024. For more information, please visit https://GreenfieldCommunities.com.
About Greenfield Communities
Based in Raleigh, NC, Greenfield Communities seeks excellence in design and execution, shining as a dynamic privately held real estate developer crafting artful communities throughout North Carolina. With a focus on forming meaningful collaborations and thoughtful land use, Greenfield works closely with local, regional, and national homebuilders to build communities that foster a sense of belonging, promote well-being, and enrich the lives of residents. With a passion for developing thriving neighborhoods and spectacular master-planned communities brimming with amenities, Greenfield's portfolio is diverse, from quaint twenty homesite neighborhoods to vast, mixed-use developments that promote connection to the history of the land. For more information, visit https://GreenfieldCommunities.com.
About Serenity
Serenity is a thoughtful, master-planned community that cherishes its country roots, providing residents "a place to catch your breath" in Harnett County, NC. Developed by award-winning Greenfield Communities, Serenity blends rural charm with modern comforts, offering over three miles of connected nature trails, walks along Hector Creek, Hammock Park, a retreat garden, and more, all convenient to restaurants, shopping, breweries, museums, parks, sporting events, and nightlife in nearby Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Raleigh. Serenity was recently honored with a 5 West 2025 Bronze Diamond Award for Best New Home Community and was named 2024 Community of the Year by NCHBA, further showcasing its commitment to quality. The Serenity Dream Team of builders includes single-family homes by Garman Homes, Drees Homes, and David Weekley Homes ranging from the upper $300s-$600s+
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
