News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change: 2025 Franchisee of the Year Award
Annual conference recognizes franchise system leaders and looks to the future of quick lube industry
By: Costa Oil
The recognition comes two years after the Sullivans opened their first Costa Oil quick lube in Newton, IA. In January 2025, they opened a second location in Mt. Pleasant, IA and, most recently, celebrated the grand opening of Costa Oil in Marion, IA. The Franchisee of the Year award is for top performers who exemplify excellence in business, community engagement, and brand dedication, and who also inspire success across the Costa Oil franchise network.
Brandon Cornelius, Costa Oil Chief Operating Officer, said of the Sullivans. "In addition to being the first franchisees to operate three Costa Oil stores—opening two in the same year—Andy and Terrie are active participants in the system, always willing to share their knowledge and experience with other franchisees. They take this same approach with their teams, ensuring that they are equipped to handle every situation and to deliver the highest level of service. We recognize this, and so do their customers."
"We are truly honored to be recognized as the 2025 Franchisee of the Year," said Andy Sullivan. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire team and the incredible support from our brand. We're committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence and representing Costa Oil with pride in everything we do."
Also recognized this year is Ralph Brand, owner of Costa Oil – Peachtree City, a single bay quick lube that opened in December 2022. In addition to Single-Bay Franchisee of the Year, Brand received the Costa Oil Innovator award for the second year in a row.
Said Brand, "This award shows that running a successful single bay shop isn't about size, it's about consistency, passion, and integrity. I'm grateful to my team for embodying these values; without their dedication we simply wouldn't be where we are today. And, of course, I want to thank the Peachtree City community. Their trust and support keep us motivated to raise the bar every day, one car and one customer at a time."
Other Costa Oil franchisee awards for 2025 include:
In addition to recognizing top performing franchisees, this year's conference included presentations from Costa Oil brand partners Chevron, Service Champ, Solid Start (True Brand), and Square.
During his presentation, Costa Oil founder and CEO, Constantine Kapothanasis, highlighted current challenges the quick lube industry is facing as well as opportunities. He also shared the updated goal for Costa Oil - 10 Minute Oil Change "to become nationally known and synonymous with reliable, fast, FULL SYNTHETIC oil change."
Earlier this year, Kapothanasis announced that all corporate-owned Costa Oil stores would start offering $50 full synthetic oil changes and would no longer offer synthetic blend or conventional oil changes. At the conference, he unveiled the results of this approach: a 20% increase in both ticket average and car count. He also noted that the changes had simplified pricing and operations, resulting in high marks from both customers and employees.
Looking forward, Kapothanasis shared his insights on why Costa Oil has continued to grow its footprint in the quick lube market. "Our model wins because it's focused. While the rest of the industry adds tire sales, brakes, and endless services, we stay laser-focused on fast, high-quality oil changes. That clarity lets us run leaner, train faster, and deliver a frictionless customer experience. In 2026 and beyond, success won't come from doing everything — it'll come from doing one thing better than anyone else."
About Costa Oil - 10 Minute Oil Change
Fast, affordable, drive-through oil changes. No appointment needed. No high pressure upselling. Visit https://costaoils.com for locations.
Contact
Costa Oil - 10 Minute Oil Change
***@costaoils.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse