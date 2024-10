ASA Announces 2024 Award Winners

By: ASA

Rising Stars Award: Nene Gianfala, ASA, IA, Stefanie Jedra Sollecito, ASA, Zemin Luo, James Nutter, ASA, Timothy Roy, ASA, and Nicholas O'Neal.

Chapter Education Event Award: The Los Angeles Chapter

Chapter of the Year Award: ASA-NAIFA New Jersey Atlantic – Cape South and The Boston Chapter

Chapter Member of the Year Award: Lily Yu (NorCal Chapter)

Chapter Outreach Program Award: Houston Chapter

Real Property Paul Wetzel Award: Robert Luciani, ASA, IFA

Real Property Educator of the Year Award: Blythe Kelly

Real Property Appraiser of the Year Award: Robert Luciani, ASA, IFA

Examiner of the Year Award: Shane Miller, ASA

Jerry Larkins Volunteer Service Award: Richard Conti, ASA, ARM

Sylvia Wade Olson Award: Sarah Sebastian

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary O'Connor, ASA, Dennis Webb, ASA, and Kathy Poppers

Honorary Membership Award: Rajeev R. Shah

Appraiser of the Year Award: Mike Pratt, ASA, IFA, and Sandra Tropper, FASA

-- ASA proudly announced its 2024 award winners at its International Awards Luncheon, held duringin Portland, OR on September 16. These awards recognize individuals and chapters that have made significant contributions to the appraisal profession.2024 Award Recipients:In addition, the ASA College of Fellows honored L. (Deane) Wilson, FASA for his invaluable contributions to ASA and the appraisal profession, conferring the designation of Fellow (FASA)—the highest honor bestowed by the organization.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser ( http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser )" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.