ASA Announces 2024 Award Winners

HERNDON, Va.
- Oct. 2, 2024
- PRLog
-- ASA proudly announced its 2024 award winners at its International Awards Luncheon, held during the ASA International Valuation Conference
in Portland, OR on September 16. These awards recognize individuals and chapters that have made significant contributions to the appraisal profession.
2024 Award Recipients:
- Rising Stars Award: Nene Gianfala, ASA, IA, Stefanie Jedra Sollecito, ASA, Zemin Luo, James Nutter, ASA, Timothy Roy, ASA, and Nicholas O'Neal.
- Chapter Education Event Award: The Los Angeles Chapter
- Chapter of the Year Award: ASA-NAIFA New Jersey Atlantic – Cape South and The Boston Chapter
- Chapter Member of the Year Award: Lily Yu (NorCal Chapter)
- Chapter Outreach Program Award: Houston Chapter
- Real Property Paul Wetzel Award: Robert Luciani, ASA, IFA
- Real Property Educator of the Year Award: Blythe Kelly
- Real Property Appraiser of the Year Award: Robert Luciani, ASA, IFA
- Examiner of the Year Award: Shane Miller, ASA
- Jerry Larkins Volunteer Service Award: Richard Conti, ASA, ARM
- Sylvia Wade Olson Award: Sarah Sebastian
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary O'Connor, ASA, Dennis Webb, ASA, and Kathy Poppers
- Honorary Membership Award: Rajeev R. Shah
- Appraiser of the Year Award: Mike Pratt, ASA, IFA, and Sandra Tropper, FASA
In addition, the ASA College of Fellows honored L. (Deane) Wilson, FASA for his invaluable contributions to ASA and the appraisal profession, conferring the designation of Fellow (FASA)—the highest honor bestowed by the organization.
