 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Departure of CEO Lana Vukovljak

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Nov. 8, 2024 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) announces that Lana Vukovljak is no longer serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Society. ASA is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and is actively engaged in determining a path forward.

ASA's leadership is focused on maintaining stability during this period and will continue to prioritize the needs of our members, partners, and stakeholders. The organization remains dedicated to upholding its mission and advancing the highest standards in professional appraisal practice.

Further details regarding the leadership transition and ASA's future direction will be shared in the coming days and weeks.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the ASA's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Bonny Rogers
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Nov 08, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share