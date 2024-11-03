Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Departure of CEO Lana Vukovljak
By: ASA
ASA's leadership is focused on maintaining stability during this period and will continue to prioritize the needs of our members, partners, and stakeholders. The organization remains dedicated to upholding its mission and advancing the highest standards in professional appraisal practice.
Further details regarding the leadership transition and ASA's future direction will be shared in the coming days and weeks.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the ASA's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
