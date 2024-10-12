 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

ASA to Host New Webinar on Comprehensive Strategies for Home Content

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Oct. 16, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA will host a new webinar: Comprehensive Strategies for Home Content: From Room-by-Room Inventory to Specialist Consultation.The webinar will air on November 14, 2024, from 2pm-3pm ET.

Join us for an engaging and comprehensive webinar that will walk you through appraising household items with precision and confidence. Learn the key steps to accurately appraise diverse household items (including hidden fixtures and valuable built-ins) with a room-by-room approach that leaves no item overlooked. Discover how to effectively categorize items into "Good, Better, Best" and gain insider knowledge on IRS requirements and best practices for seamless documentation.

Our expert presenter will also share invaluable tips on when to bring in specialists for high-value items like antiques, firearms, and artwork—and how to collaborate with other professionals to ensure the most accurate appraisals.

Registration is available on ASA's website at https://bit.ly/3YqjSkv or (800) 272-8258

ABOUT GENICE LEE
Genice Lee works as an appraiser, consultant and speaker. She has a BA in Japan Regional Studies from the University of Washington and an MA in International Communications from The American University. In addition, she has a certificate of Appraisal Studies in Fine and Decorative Arts from The George Washington University and a certificate in the History of Western Art from the Smithsonian Resident Associate Program. She is an Accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers, and her designation is residential contents.

Contact
Erin McGrogan
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org
Posted By:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Oct 16, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share