ASA to Host New Webinar on Comprehensive Strategies for Home Content

-- ASA will host a new webinar: Comprehensive Strategies for Home Content: From Room-by-Room Inventory to Specialist Consultation.The webinar will air on November 14, 2024, from 2pm-3pm ET.Join us for an engaging and comprehensive webinar that will walk you through appraising household items with precision and confidence. Learn the key steps to accurately appraise diverse household items (including hidden fixtures and valuable built-ins) with a room-by-room approach that leaves no item overlooked. Discover how to effectively categorize items into "Good, Better, Best" and gain insider knowledge on IRS requirements and best practices for seamless documentation.Our expert presenter will also share invaluable tips on when to bring in specialists for high-value items like antiques, firearms, and artwork—and how to collaborate with other professionals to ensure the most accurate appraisals.Registration is available on ASA's website at https://bit.ly/3YqjSkv or (800) 272-8258Genice Lee works as an appraiser, consultant and speaker. She has a BA in Japan Regional Studies from the University of Washington and an MA in International Communications from The American University. In addition, she has a certificate of Appraisal Studies in Fine and Decorative Arts from The George Washington University and a certificate in the History of Western Art from the Smithsonian Resident Associate Program. She is an Accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers, and her designation is residential contents.