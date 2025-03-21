Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Dr. Magdalena Antrobus as Newest Honorary Member
By: ASA
Dr. Antrobus, CEO and Founding Director of the Business Valuation Institute UK (BVIUK), has played a pivotal role in strengthening business valuation education, accreditation, and professional development. Through her work, she has fostered greater alignment between UK and US valuation practices, helping to bridge international methodologies and elevate professional standards worldwide.
As an honorary member, Dr. Antrobus joins an esteemed network of valuation professionals who are shaping the future of the profession. Dr. Antrobus will have access to ASA's extensive resources, industry-leading education, and a global community dedicated to advancing the practice of valuation.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Antrobus to our community," said G. Adrian Gonzalez, ASA, International President. "Her dedication to the appraisal profession makes her a perfect fit for this honor, and we look forward to the insights and inspiration she will bring."
Dr. Antrobus expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from ASA," said Dr. Magdalena Antrobus. "The work we have accomplished at BVIUK reflects a shared commitment to elevating business valuation standards, and I look forward to continuing this important collaboration with ASA."
Dr. Antrobus will be formally recognized during ASA's 2025 International Conference (https://www.appraisers.org/
ASA remains committed to recognizing individuals who are shaping the future of the appraisal profession. The organization invites the appraisal community to join in celebrating Dr. Magdalena Antrobus and the ongoing impact of her work.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Katherine Reyes
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse