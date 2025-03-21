 

ASA Announces Dr. Magdalena Antrobus as Newest Honorary Member

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - March 26, 2025 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) proudly welcomes Dr. Magdalena Antrobus as an honorary member, recognizing her significant contributions to the appraisal profession and her dedication to advancing global valuation standards. This distinction reflects ASA's commitment to celebrating leaders who exemplify the organization's core values of excellence, integrity, and global collaboration.

Dr. Antrobus, CEO and Founding Director of the Business Valuation Institute UK (BVIUK), has played a pivotal role in strengthening business valuation education, accreditation, and professional development. Through her work, she has fostered greater alignment between UK and US valuation practices, helping to bridge international methodologies and elevate professional standards worldwide.

As an honorary member, Dr. Antrobus joins an esteemed network of valuation professionals who are shaping the future of the profession. Dr. Antrobus will have access to ASA's extensive resources, industry-leading education, and a global community dedicated to advancing the practice of valuation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Antrobus to our community," said G. Adrian Gonzalez, ASA, International President. "Her dedication to the appraisal profession makes her a perfect fit for this honor, and we look forward to the insights and inspiration she will bring."

Dr. Antrobus expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from ASA," said Dr. Magdalena Antrobus. "The work we have accomplished at BVIUK reflects a shared commitment to elevating business valuation standards, and I look forward to continuing this important collaboration with ASA."

Dr. Antrobus will be formally recognized during ASA's 2025 International Conference (https://www.appraisers.org/asa-international-conference/) in San Juan, Puerto Rico being held October 19-21, 2025.

ASA remains committed to recognizing individuals who are shaping the future of the appraisal profession. The organization invites the appraisal community to join in celebrating Dr. Magdalena Antrobus and the ongoing impact of her work.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

