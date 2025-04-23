Follow on Google News
ASA Announces 2025 Personal Property Appraisal Symposium Sessions
By: ASA
Below is a spotlight of the event's sessions.
Session Highlights
Early Houston Families Who Changed the Global Museum Map
Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Toshiko Takaezu: A Booming Market
Case Study: Donation of an Important Imperial Chinese Screen in the MFAH
How to View Japanese Swords and Prints
Harvesting History: A Look at African American Archives
Market Changes from an Art Advisors Perspective:
Originals: The Appeal and Market of Illustration Art
Photography Market Trends – What's Hot and What's Not
Books & Historical Documents, Oh My!
Bananas! A Survey of the Recent Contemporary Art Market
American Art and Market Trends: A Study of the Past Ten Years at Auction
From Niche to Global: How 20th Century Design Has Evolved Over the Past 20 Years
You're Wearing That? A Look at Current Trends in Menswear Sales on the Secondary Market
Desde la Tierra: SouthWest Art | Modern and Contemporary Indigenous Art
Market Focus: Latin American Art
Appraisers as Expert Witnesses
Optional Post-Event Tours
Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's Bayou Bend and Rienzi, showcasing a stunning collection of decorative arts, before heading to The Menil Collection for an immersive experience in fine art. These post-event tours offer a unique chance to appreciate Houston's cultural treasures.
Don't miss this chance to connect, learn, and discover! Register early and save – the early bird rate is only available until March 28, 2025.
Learn more or register here: https://bit.ly/
