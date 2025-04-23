 

ASA Announces 2025 Personal Property Appraisal Symposium Sessions

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - March 10, 2025 - PRLog -- ASA's 2025 Personal Property Appraisal Symposium (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/2025-asa-personal-property-appraisal-symposium#tab-product_tab_overview) is set to take place April 23-26, 2025 at the Hotel ZaZa (https://book.hotelzaza.com/ibe/details.aspx?propertyid=17156&nights=1&checkin=4/23/2025&group=ASA425&lang=en-us) in Houston, Texas. The event is tailored to personal property appraisers and allied professionals who'll gain insights into key markets, benefit from scholarly sessions, connect with fellow experts—all while exploring the art, culture and beauty of Houston.

Below is a spotlight of the event's sessions.

Session Highlights

Early Houston Families Who Changed the Global Museum Map

Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Toshiko Takaezu: A Booming Market

Case Study: Donation of an Important Imperial Chinese Screen in the MFAH

How to View Japanese Swords and Prints

Harvesting History: A Look at African American Archives

Market Changes from an Art Advisors Perspective: Art Basel, NY, and Contemporary Art

Originals: The Appeal and Market of Illustration Art

Photography Market Trends – What's Hot and What's Not

Books & Historical Documents, Oh My!

Bananas! A Survey of the Recent Contemporary Art Market

American Art and Market Trends: A Study of the Past Ten Years at Auction

From Niche to Global: How 20th Century Design Has Evolved Over the Past 20 Years

You're Wearing That? A Look at Current Trends in Menswear Sales on the Secondary Market

Desde la Tierra: SouthWest Art | Modern and Contemporary Indigenous Art

Market Focus: Latin American Art

Appraisers as Expert Witnesses

Optional Post-Event Tours

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's Bayou Bend and Rienzi, showcasing a stunning collection of decorative arts, before heading to The Menil Collection for an immersive experience in fine art. These post-event tours offer a unique chance to appreciate Houston's cultural treasures.

Don't miss this chance to connect, learn, and discover! Register early and save – the early bird rate is only available until March 28, 2025.

Learn more or register here: https://bit.ly/4i8KsX8

Erin McGrogan
ASA
Appraiser
Non-profit
Herndon - Virginia - United States
