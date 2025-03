ASA Announces 2025 Personal Property Appraisal Symposium Sessions

By: ASA

Erin McGrogan

***@appraisers.org Erin McGrogan

-- ASA's(https://learn.appraisers.org/products/2025-asa-personal-property-appraisal-symposium#tab-product_tab_overview) is set to take place April 23-26, 2025 at the Hotel ZaZa (https://book.hotelzaza.com/ibe/details.aspx?propertyid=17156&nights=1&checkin=4/23/2025&group=ASA425&lang=en-us) in Houston, Texas. The event is tailored to personal property appraisers and allied professionals who'll gain insights into key markets, benefit from scholarly sessions, connect with fellow experts—all while exploring the art, culture and beauty of Houston.Below is a spotlight of the event's sessions.Early Houston Families Who Changed the Global Museum MapToshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within at the Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonToshiko Takaezu: A Booming MarketCase Study: Donation of an Important Imperial Chinese Screen in the MFAHHow to View Japanese Swords and PrintsHarvesting History: A Look at African American ArchivesMarket Changes from an Art Advisors Perspective:Art Basel, NY, and Contemporary ArtOriginals: The Appeal and Market of Illustration ArtPhotography Market Trends – What's Hot and What's NotBooks & Historical Documents, Oh My!Bananas! A Survey of the Recent Contemporary Art MarketAmerican Art and Market Trends: A Study of the Past Ten Years at AuctionFrom Niche to Global: How 20th Century Design Has Evolved Over the Past 20 YearsYou're Wearing That? A Look at Current Trends in Menswear Sales on the Secondary MarketDesde la Tierra: SouthWest Art | Modern and Contemporary Indigenous ArtMarket Focus: Latin American ArtAppraisers as Expert WitnessesAttendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's Bayou Bend and Rienzi, showcasing a stunning collection of decorative arts, before heading to The Menil Collection for an immersive experience in fine art. These post-event tours offer a unique chance to appreciate Houston's cultural treasures.Don't miss this chance to connect, learn, and discover! Register early and save – the early bird rate is only available untilLearn more or register here: https://bit.ly/ 4i8KsX8