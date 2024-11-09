Follow on Google News
ASA Launches Certified Equipment Management Professional (CEMP) Program
By: ASA
Developed in response to a growing demand for specialized training in equipment management, the CEMP Program bridges the gap between equipment management and appraisal expertise, offering practical skills and recognition to professionals who want to advance their knowledge without becoming full-time appraisers. This innovative program was created by ASA's team of educational experts and industry professionals, and it represents a new standard for professional development in equipment management.
"ASA is excited to introduce this groundbreaking program, which reflects our commitment to equipping professionals with the skills they need to excel in the modern landscape of equipment management,"
About the CEMP Program
The CEMP certification program consists of two comprehensive live, virtual courses and five specialized webinars, covering critical equipment management topics, including loan origination, portfolio management, and asset disposition. Delivered entirely online, the program combines the convenience of virtual learning with the interactivity of live instruction from seasoned industry experts.
Key program highlights include:
The CEMP Program is available now. The first 25 course/webinar registrants will receive an exclusive 25% discount with code FIRST25. Interested professionals are encouraged to visit www.appraisers.org/
