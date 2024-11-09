 

ASA Launches Certified Equipment Management Professional (CEMP) Program

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Nov. 14, 2024 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Equipment Management Professional (CEMP) Program, the first certification specifically designed to meet the unique needs of equipment managers, asset managers, and other professionals responsible for equipment valuation and management.

Developed in response to a growing demand for specialized training in equipment management, the CEMP Program bridges the gap between equipment management and appraisal expertise, offering practical skills and recognition to professionals who want to advance their knowledge without becoming full-time appraisers. This innovative program was created by ASA's team of educational experts and industry professionals, and it represents a new standard for professional development in equipment management.

"ASA is excited to introduce this groundbreaking program, which reflects our commitment to equipping professionals with the skills they need to excel in the modern landscape of equipment management," said Bonny Rogers, Chief Operations Officer at ASA. "The CEMP certification provides invaluable insights into the appraisal process, helping professionals make strategic, data-driven decisions that benefit their organizations and clients."

About the CEMP Program

The CEMP certification program consists of two comprehensive live, virtual courses and five specialized webinars, covering critical equipment management topics, including loan origination, portfolio management, and asset disposition. Delivered entirely online, the program combines the convenience of virtual learning with the interactivity of live instruction from seasoned industry experts.

Key program highlights include:
  • Designed for Equipment Management Professionals: This program is tailored specifically for those involved in equipment valuation, leasing, compliance, and risk management, equipping participants with appraisal skills without requiring an appraisal designation.
  • Deepen Knowledge of the Appraisal Process: The CEMP certification offers essential insights into navigating and utilizing the appraisal process, enabling professionals to review appraisals confidently to make informed, strategic decisions.
  • Enhance Career Opportunities: Holding a CEMP certification from ASA not only strengthens professional credibility, but also opens doors to new career opportunities and earning potential.

The CEMP Program is available now.  The first 25 course/webinar registrants will receive an exclusive 25% discount with code FIRST25. Interested professionals are encouraged to visit www.appraisers.org/CEMP to learn more about the program and to register.

