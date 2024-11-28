Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA Names Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate as New CEO
By: ASA
"We are excited to welcome Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate as the new CEO of ASA," said G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASA International President. "Guillermo's extensive leadership experience and dedication to professional standards will make him an outstanding leader for our organization. His strategic skills and commitment to innovation will be invaluable in advancing our mission internationally and continuing ASA's leadership in the valuation profession."
Ortiz de Zarate expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled and eager to partner with the staff, the Board of Governors, committees, chapters, and the broader membership to honor ASA's accomplishments and work collectively toward an even brighter future."
Ortiz de Zarate currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), an organization dedicated to architectural credentialing and licensure programs. He is also the founder and President of Lineup, a software-as-
A native of Argentina, Ortiz de Zarate holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He began his academic journey in Argentina, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, before continuing his education in the United States. His diverse background and global perspective will bring fresh insights and dynamic leadership to ASA as it continues to expand its influence in the appraisal and valuation fields.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Katherine Reyes
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse