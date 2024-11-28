 

ASA Names Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate as New CEO

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Dec. 2, 2024 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, effective February 1, 2025. In his new role, Ortiz de Zarate will lead ASA's mission to serve its nearly 5,000 members worldwide and advance the valuation profession. He will oversee the organization's operations, support ASA's six specialized disciplines, and strengthen its global network of 50 member chapters. Additionally, he will collaborate with ASA's leadership to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards, enhance public trust in the appraisal profession, and expand partnerships with key stakeholders, including the ASA Educational Foundation, the NAIFA Education & Research Trust, and a network of valuation organizations worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate as the new CEO of ASA," said G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASA International President. "Guillermo's extensive leadership experience and dedication to professional standards will make him an outstanding leader for our organization. His strategic skills and commitment to innovation will be invaluable in advancing our mission internationally and continuing ASA's leadership in the valuation profession."

Ortiz de Zarate expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled and eager to partner with the staff, the Board of Governors, committees, chapters, and the broader membership to honor ASA's accomplishments and work collectively toward an even brighter future."

Ortiz de Zarate currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), an organization dedicated to architectural credentialing and licensure programs. He is also the founder and President of Lineup, a software-as-a-service company established as an NCARB subsidiary, where his leadership in innovation and revenue growth has been transformative.

A native of Argentina, Ortiz de Zarate holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He began his academic journey in Argentina, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, before continuing his education in the United States. His diverse background and global perspective will bring fresh insights and dynamic leadership to ASA as it continues to expand its influence in the appraisal and valuation fields.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Katherine Reyes
***@appraisers.org
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
