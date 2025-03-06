 

Lourdes Duque Baron Honored by U.S. Congress, California State Senate, and City of Los Angeles

Receives "Person of the Year 2025" Award from Diversity News Magazine by Diversity News Media Brands
By: Diversity News Magazine
 
 
Celebrating Lourdes Duque Baron Diversity News Mag
Celebrating Lourdes Duque Baron Diversity News Mag
LOS ANGELES - April 8, 2025 - PRLog -- Internationally acclaimed author, singer, actress, and producer Lourdes Duque Baron has received distinguished honors from the U.S. House of Representatives, the California State Senate, and the City of Los Angeles, further cementing her legacy as a visionary in the arts and humanitarian efforts. These prestigious recognitions coincide with her being named "Person of the Year 2025" by Diversity News Magazine, a publication of Diversity News Media Brands.

On March 12, 2025, The Honorable Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr., U.S. Congressman for California's 31st Congressional District, awarded Ms. Baron a Certificate of Congressional Recognition. The award celebrates her impactful community activism and her distinguished achievements as an author and musician. Congressman Cisneros praised her for making "many commendable contributions to the cultural and civic landscape of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond."

That same day, California State Senator Susan Rubio (22nd District) presented Ms. Baron with a California Senate Certificate of Recognition, applauding her "artistic and philanthropic contributions to society" and her "commitment to community service and creative achievements."

Earlier, on March 6, 2025, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass honored Ms. Baron with a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Recognition in celebration of her 77th birthday, acknowledging her outstanding career in literature, music, and film, as well as her continued service to the community.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Lourdes Duque Baron accepted all three certificates of recognition during a private celebration luncheon held at El Torito Restaurant, located at 3133 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA 91791. During the event, she was formally presented with the honors by Esteban Steven Escobar, Executive Publisher of Diversity News Magazine and CEO of Diversity News Media Brands.

Joining the celebration was Clinton H. Wallace, celebrity photographer, founder of the CÔTE D'AZUR WEBFEST, and owner of PhotoMundo Entertainment. Ms. Baron posed for numerous photographs holding her prestigious certificates and current issues of Diversity News Magazine, as she was officially recognized as the Diversity News Magazine Person of the Year 2025.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive these recognitions," said Baron. "To be acknowledged by leaders at the city, state, and federal levels is truly meaningful. I share these awards with every artist, advocate, and dreamer who believes in using their voice to make a difference."

Lourdes Duque Baron is the internationally published author of Scripted in Heaven, I Called Myself Cassandra, New Breed of Homo Sapiens Parts I–III, and When Silence Is Not Golden. Through her creative works, advocacy, and humanitarian efforts, she continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5505708/

This issue continues Diversity News Magazine's dedication to showcasing voices and stories that uplift and inspire communities.
Order Your Copy:
About Diversity News Magazine:
Founded by Esteban Steven Escobar, Diversity News Magazine is a quarterly publication under Diversity News Media Brands. The magazine is dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, culture, and social impact through powerful journalism and storytelling. Its mission is to amplify underrepresented voices and highlight stories that create positive change in society.

Media Contact
Esteban Steven Escobar
Diversity News Magazine by Diversity News Media Brands
(213) 321-9408
diversitynewsmagazine@gmail.com
Source:Diversity News Magazine
Email:diversitynewsmagazine@gmail.com
Tags:Lourdes Duque Baron
Industry:Celebrities
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Apr 08, 2025
