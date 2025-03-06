Lourdes Duque Baron Honored by U.S. Congress, California State Senate, and City of Los Angeles

Receives "Person of the Year 2025" Award from Diversity News Magazine by Diversity News Media Brands

By: Diversity News Magazine

Celebrating Lourdes Duque Baron Diversity News Mag

Media Contact

Esteban Steven Escobar

Diversity News Magazine by Diversity News Media Brands

(213) 321-9408

diversitynewsmagazine@ gmail.com Esteban Steven EscobarDiversity News Magazine by Diversity News Media Brands(213) 321-9408

End

-- Internationally acclaimed author, singer, actress, and producerhas received distinguished honors from the, the, and the, further cementing her legacy as a visionary in the arts and humanitarian efforts. These prestigious recognitions coincide with her being namedby, a publication ofOn March 12, 2025,, U.S. Congressman for California's 31st Congressional District, awarded Ms. Baron a Certificate of Congressional Recognition. The award celebrates her impactful community activism and her distinguished achievements as an author and musician. Congressman Cisneros praised her for making "many commendable contributions to the cultural and civic landscape of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond."That same day,(22nd District) presented Ms. Baron with a California Senate Certificate of Recognition, applauding her "artistic and philanthropic contributions to society" and her "commitment to community service and creative achievements."Earlier, on March 6, 2025,honored Ms. Baron with a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Recognition in celebration of her 77th birthday, acknowledging her outstanding career in literature, music, and film, as well as her continued service to the community.On Monday, April 7, 2025, Lourdes Duque Baron accepted all three certificates of recognition during a private celebration luncheon held at El Torito Restaurant, located at 3133 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA 91791. During the event, she was formally presented with the honors by Esteban Steven Escobar, Executive Publisher ofand CEO ofJoining the celebration was, celebrity photographer, founder of the CÔTE D'AZUR WEBFEST, and owner of PhotoMundo Entertainment. Ms. Baron posed for numerous photographs holding her prestigious certificates and current issues of, as she was officially recognized as theis the internationally published author of, and. Through her creative works, advocacy, and humanitarian efforts, she continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5505708/This issue continuesdedication to showcasing voices and stories that uplift and inspire communities.Founded byis a quarterly publication under Diversity News Media Brands. The magazine is dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, culture, and social impact through powerful journalism and storytelling. Its mission is to amplify underrepresented voices and highlight stories that create positive change in society.