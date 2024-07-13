Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Asa
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA Files Amicus Brief with Supreme Court Supporting Defendant Fee Recovery
Holding Government Experts to Recognized Standards and Best Practices
By: ASA
The crux of the petitioner's claim centers on the sole reliance of the Department of Labor on expert witness reports and testimony that were rejected by lower courts. The petitioners claim that since the expert's report and testimony were the government's sole basis, the government was not "substantially justified" in bringing the litigation and the costs and fees of Kubota & Bowers defense should have been awarded under EAJA. Both the district court and the ninth Circuit disagreed, applying a standard for EAJA recovery out of step with other federal circuits.
ASA's interest in the case has two components:
ASA wishes to thank their counsel, Jacob D. Rhode, Michael L. Scheier, and Mollie A. Miller Redlinger of Keating Muething & Klekamp for their outstanding work on the brief, as well as volunteer members of ASA's Business Valuation discipline, Jeff Tarbell, Matt Crow, Ken Pia, Patrice Radogna and Business Valuation Committee Chair, Ron Seigneur for contributing their time and expertise to the brief's development. To read the entire amicus brief, visit https://bit.ly/
Contact
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse