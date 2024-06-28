 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
June 2024
302928

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Todd S. Larson, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Lar

By: ASA
 
 
Todd S. Larson, ASA
Todd S. Larson, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 3, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Todd S. Larson, ASA, as ASA's BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Todd S. Larson, ASA, has been a dedicated member of ASA since 1998. He brings significant experience and expertise to his role, having served as a Member-At-Large of the Business Valuation Discipline Committee.

Outside of his commitment to ASA, Todd S. Larson currently serves as a Director at Stout. He has led or assisted in the analysis & valuation of over 1,000 businesses and investments across various industries, including aerospace, consumer goods, entertainment, real estate development and investment, professional services, manufacturing, publishing, technology, and wholesale distribution. These companies have ranged in size from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenues. Todd has extensive experience with projects related to financial reporting, including the review of appraisal reports, business combinations/asset purchases (ASC 805), impairment testing (ASC 350), deferred compensation (ASC 718), and allocating value within complicated investment structures. His expertise also covers estate and gift tax, marital dissolution, shareholder disputes, and other advisory purposes. He holds a Bachelor of Science from California State University, Northridge, and an M.B.A. from USC Marshall School of Business.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jul 03, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share