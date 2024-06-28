Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Todd S. Larson, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Lar
By: ASA
Todd S. Larson, ASA, has been a dedicated member of ASA since 1998. He brings significant experience and expertise to his role, having served as a Member-At-Large of the Business Valuation Discipline Committee.
Outside of his commitment to ASA, Todd S. Larson currently serves as a Director at Stout. He has led or assisted in the analysis & valuation of over 1,000 businesses and investments across various industries, including aerospace, consumer goods, entertainment, real estate development and investment, professional services, manufacturing, publishing, technology, and wholesale distribution. These companies have ranged in size from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenues. Todd has extensive experience with projects related to financial reporting, including the review of appraisal reports, business combinations/
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
