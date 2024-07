ASA Announces Todd S. Larson, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Lar

By: ASA

Todd S. Larson, ASA

Todd Paradis

-- ASA proudly announces the election of Todd S. Larson, ASA, as ASA's BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.Todd S. Larson, ASA, has been a dedicated member of ASA since 1998. He brings significant experience and expertise to his role, having served as a Member-At-Large of the Business Valuation Discipline Committee.Outside of his commitment to ASA, Todd S. Larson currently serves as a Director at Stout. He has led or assisted in the analysis & valuation of over 1,000 businesses and investments across various industries, including aerospace, consumer goods, entertainment, real estate development and investment, professional services, manufacturing, publishing, technology, and wholesale distribution. These companies have ranged in size from $1 million to over $1 billion in revenues. Todd has extensive experience with projects related to financial reporting, including the review of appraisal reports, business combinations/asset purchases (ASC 805), impairment testing (ASC 350), deferred compensation (ASC 718), and allocating value within complicated investment structures. His expertise also covers estate and gift tax, marital dissolution, shareholder disputes, and other advisory purposes. He holds a Bachelor of Science from California State University, Northridge, and an M.B.A. from USC Marshall School of Business.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser ( http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser )" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.