ASA Announces Dan Daitchman, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

By: ASA
 
 
Dan Daitchman, ASA
Dan Daitchman, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - July 2, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Dan Daitchman, ASA, as the ASA's Business Valuation Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Dan has been a member of ASA since 2012. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as past chapter president of ASA's Chicago chapter, as well as serving on the business valuation nominating & awards subcommittee and the board of examiners committee.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Dan serves as Managing Director for B. Riley Advisory Services. Overall, he has over 15 years of financial advisory and consulting experience helping clients resolve complex financial issues. He specializes in transaction and financial advisory services related to enterprises, derivatives, pre-deal diligence and intangible assets. These services are used for transaction financing, financial statement reporting, capital raising, litigation, bankruptcy, fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and merger and acquisition advisory. His industries of expertise include consumer, industrial and energy. Before joining B. Riley Advisory Services, he held positions with Hilco Global as a financial analyst and in the Alternative Investment Products group at US Bancorp.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
American Society of Appraisers PRs
