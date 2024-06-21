 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, as 2024-2025 ARM Secretary/Treasurer

By: ASA
 
 
Richard Conti, ASA, ARM
Richard Conti, ASA, ARM
HERNDON, Va. - June 26, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, as ASA's ARM Secretary/Treasurer for the 2024-2025 term.

Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, has been a dedicated member of ASA since 1998. He brings extensive leadership experience within the organization, having served as Chair of the International Marketing Committee, Member-At-Large of the ARM Discipline Committee, and Member of the Governmental Relations Committee. Additionally, Richard has held multiple chapter positions within the Boston Chapter, including President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.

Outside of ASA, Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, is the President of Conti Appraisal Service, a firm specializing in Personal Property Appraisal, Appraisal Review, and Litigation Support for over 33 years. Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, has made contributions to the appraisal profession through teaching and publications. He has delivered impactful seminars such as "How Assessors Evaluate Appraisals" at the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers 2022 Annual School and "Misconceptions in Appraisals" at the REALTORS Association of Southeastern Massachusetts 2022. Additionally, he has authored notable articles, including "Logic + Semantics = Conviction," published in the ARM E-Journal in March 2022. Beyond his educational endeavors, Conti has served as an expert witness in various legal proceedings, testifying at Fall River Family Court, Fall River, MA in 1999, and Superior Court of Rhode Island, Providence, RI in 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Hampshire (1976) and pursued continuing education, earning certificates from the Rhode Island School of Design (2001) and the University of Massachusetts (2006).

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 26, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share