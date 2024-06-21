Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, as 2024-2025 ARM Secretary/Treasurer
By: ASA
Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, has been a dedicated member of ASA since 1998. He brings extensive leadership experience within the organization, having served as Chair of the International Marketing Committee, Member-At-Large of the ARM Discipline Committee, and Member of the Governmental Relations Committee. Additionally, Richard has held multiple chapter positions within the Boston Chapter, including President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.
Outside of ASA, Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, is the President of Conti Appraisal Service, a firm specializing in Personal Property Appraisal, Appraisal Review, and Litigation Support for over 33 years. Richard Conti, ASA, ARM, has made contributions to the appraisal profession through teaching and publications. He has delivered impactful seminars such as "How Assessors Evaluate Appraisals" at the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers 2022 Annual School and "Misconceptions in Appraisals" at the REALTORS Association of Southeastern Massachusetts 2022. Additionally, he has authored notable articles, including "Logic + Semantics = Conviction,"
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
