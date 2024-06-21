Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, as 2024-2025 Region Governor 4 /International
By: ASA
Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, has been a member of ASA since 2012 and has held several prominent volunteer roles within the organization, reflecting her commitment to advancing the profession. She has served as Region 4 Governor of the Board of Governors, Chapter Director of the International Virtual Chapter, Chapter Vice President of the International Virtual Chapter, and Chapter Secretary/Treasurer of the International Virtual Chapter.
Outside of her dedication and leadership within ASA, Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, holds a master's degree in production engineering from PUC/RJ and a degree in chemical engineering from UFRJ. She has served as Partner - Economic Valuation and Training at Wulaia Consulting for the last 12 years. An Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) since 2013 and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since March 2020, Susana has 25 years of experience in the valuation of companies, businesses, projects, intangible assets, and financial instruments. She has conducted more than 300 company valuations and has taught various courses on economic-financial valuation, financial instrument valuation, intangible asset valuation, and impairment testing.
