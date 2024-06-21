 

ASA Announces Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, as 2024-2025 Region Governor 4 /International

By: ASA
 
 
Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA
HERNDON, Va. - June 25, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the election of Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, as ASA's Region Governor 4/International for the 2024-2025 term.

Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, has been a member of ASA since 2012 and has held several prominent volunteer roles within the organization, reflecting her commitment to advancing the profession. She has served as Region 4 Governor of the Board of Governors, Chapter Director of the International Virtual Chapter, Chapter Vice President of the International Virtual Chapter, and Chapter Secretary/Treasurer of the International Virtual Chapter.

Outside of her dedication and leadership within ASA, Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA, holds a master's degree in production engineering from PUC/RJ and a degree in chemical engineering from UFRJ. She has served as Partner - Economic Valuation and Training at Wulaia Consulting for the last 12 years. An Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) since 2013 and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since March 2020, Susana has 25 years of experience in the valuation of companies, businesses, projects, intangible assets, and financial instruments. She has conducted more than 300 company valuations and has taught various courses on economic-financial valuation, financial instrument valuation, intangible asset valuation, and impairment testing.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

