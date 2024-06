ASA Launches 2024-2025 USPAP Update for Business Valuation OnDemand Courses

By: ASA

-- ASA is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated 2024-2025 7-Hour and 15-Hour USPAP Update for Business Valuation OnDemand courses. Designed to meet the evolving needs of valuation professionals, these courses offer comprehensive updates on USPAP Standards 9 and 10.The courses, available OnDemand, are ideal for BV professionals seeking to stay abreast of the latest revisions to USPAP. Led by industry expert Carla G. Glass, CFA, FASA, Managing Director at Marcum LLP, participants will gain invaluable insights into recent changes and clarify commonly misunderstood concepts.Key Features of the Course:To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/ 3X5h4ZN for the 7-hour USPAP update and https://bit.ly/3Rmm9Jr ( https://bit.ly/ 3Rmm9Jr%20 ) for the 15-hour USPAP update or contact us at (800) 272-8258.ABOUT ASAASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.