ASA Launches 2024-2025 USPAP Update for Business Valuation OnDemand Courses
By: ASA
The courses, available OnDemand, are ideal for BV professionals seeking to stay abreast of the latest revisions to USPAP. Led by industry expert Carla G. Glass, CFA, FASA, Managing Director at Marcum LLP, participants will gain invaluable insights into recent changes and clarify commonly misunderstood concepts.
Key Features of the Course:
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
