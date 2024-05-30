By: ASA

-- ASA releases 2024-2025 election results. Those elected will officially take office on July 1, 2024.International OfficersInternational President – G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASAInternational Vice President – William Engel, FASAInternational Secretary/Treasurer – Carol Akers Klug, ASAGJ Discipline Governor – four (4) year term / one (1) open seatWarren H. Morss, ASA, MGA®Region Governor 4 /International–four (4) year term / one (1) open seatSusana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASAARM Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seatTerri Lastovka, ASAARM Vice Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seatMelanie Modica, ASAARM Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term / one (1) open seatRichard Conti, ASA, ARMBV Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / five (5) open seatsLiza D. Bowersox, ASADan Daitchman, ASATodd S. Larson, ASAKatherine Morris, ASARebecca S. Nelson, ASAGJ Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seatsMonica L. Caldwell, ASA, MGA®Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, ARM, MGA®MTS Discipline Committee Member-at-Large – three (3) year term / ten (10) open seatDennis Bolton II, ASAMark Chaplin, ASAAlberto Falduto, ASAClarence James Harden, ASATodd Hinz, ASAJoseph Richard Joyce, ASAShane Miller, ASAMichael A. Salvadore, Jr., ASAFernando Sosa, ASAJason Zilberbrand, ASAPP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / three (3) open seatsLouise Allrich, ASADonald Osborne, ASADarcy Tell, ASARP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / six (6) open seatsLouis Bonato, ASA, IFARonnie Flowers, ASA, IFAGlen Dale Floyd, Jr., ASA, IFARobert J. Luciani, ASA, IFALisa M. Meinczinger, ASAWilliam P. Wilson, III, FASA